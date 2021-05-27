smashing tax time for your business

How to ace end of financial year

For many small business owners, the obligations you face at the end of the financial year feel like a burden. Likewise, this may be the only point in the calendar you seek advice from a trusted business advisor.

But despite the pain points, there’s no denying it’s a great opportunity to reflect on your business, start plans for the year ahead and implement new habits.

In this free webcast from MYOB and SmartCompany, we’ll help you gain the skills and knowledge to smash tax time, and turn a stressful task into an advantage for your business. Learn what habits you should be developing to help ensure tax time success year after year with advice from the experts.

Date: Thursday, June 17

Time: 2:00PM – 3:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hour

Register now.

With expert panel: