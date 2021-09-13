Technology to rock your business world

SmartCompany readers told us in our annual Reader Survey that they are planning to invest in technology to help streamline their businesses.

From invoice management and cashflow visibility to IT security and systems for better remote collaboration — there’s a lot out there to help you level up your business and adapt to a changeable landscape.

But how do you decide which technology is right for your business? And when you do find it, how do you get the most out of it?

In this webinar, SmartCompany startups and tech editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien and a panel of business and finance experts break down their top tech picks, how to pinpoint the right tech for your needs, and how best to capitalise on your investment.