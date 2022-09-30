PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

The Pitch: Stories from Startups

Date: 12 October 2022

Time: 2:30PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

Want to know what makes a winning pitch?

On September 1, SmartCompany hosted its very first early-stage startup competition, the Pitch, with forward-thinking retail startup Zipr crowned the winner.

Held at The Commons, George Street, the event was created in partnership with AWS, Pin Payments and The Commons, with nearly 200 people in attendance to hear 10 early-stage startups pitch their ideas to an exclusive judging panel.

In this webinar, hosted by SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams, we’re bringing together the winners, runners up and the judges of The Pitch to dive deeper into the pitches, what the judges were looking for, and how your startup could learn how to make effective use of an audience of investors and VC’s. 

Join our panel of startups and judges to find out trends you should be aware of including tips on the best way to approach a pitch.

  • Amber Linz, founder, Zipr
  • Kristen Migliorini, founder, KomplyAi
  • Alex Khor, co-founder, AfterWork Ventures
  • John Kearney, head of startups, AWS

Guests

Amber
Amber
Linz
Zipr
Zipr
Kristen
Kristen
Founder
KomplyAi
KomplyAi
John
John
Kearney
AWS
AWS
Alex
Alex
Khor
Co-Founder
AfterWork Ventures
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centres globally. Millions of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Whether you're looking for compute power, database storage or content delivery, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
