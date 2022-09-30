The Pitch: Stories from Startups

Want to know what makes a winning pitch?

On September 1, SmartCompany hosted its very first early-stage startup competition, the Pitch, with forward-thinking retail startup Zipr crowned the winner.

Held at The Commons, George Street, the event was created in partnership with AWS, Pin Payments and The Commons, with nearly 200 people in attendance to hear 10 early-stage startups pitch their ideas to an exclusive judging panel.

In this webinar, hosted by SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams, we’re bringing together the winners, runners up and the judges of The Pitch to dive deeper into the pitches, what the judges were looking for, and how your startup could learn how to make effective use of an audience of investors and VC’s.

Join our panel of startups and judges to find out trends you should be aware of including tips on the best way to approach a pitch.