Airwallex & Naomi Simson Present: The time for business growth is now

How to create a growth-mindset culture and capitalise on the growth economy

In a time of market uncertainty, digital transformation and cultural change, it’s never been more important to build your business for scale. Now is the time to choose growth.

The digital age has seen many businesses grow successfully by pivoting online and expanding into international markets. However, businesses face considerable roadblocks and competing priorities. How do you balance meeting the needs of existing customers, reach new ones, maintain cash flow, excel as a leader and attract talent, all at once?

In this interactive webinar, industry experts and successful SMBs will share how turn market uncertainty into competitive edge by mastering a growth-mindset to help:

Accelerate your leadership journey and nurture current & future leaders in your business.

Build a customer-obsessed culture and why it’s the key to sustainable, long-term growth.

Overcome lumpy cashflow and safeguard your finances without restricting growth.

Date: Thursday, July 29

Time: 12:30PM-1:30PM AEST

Duration: 1 hour

With expert panel: