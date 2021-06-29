How to unlock the cash flow potential in your supply chain
COVID-19 has had a disruptive effect on all aspects of life and business, but the supply chain disturbances it has created have dramatically affected every industry with a combination of business continuity issues and limited global movement driving issues in production, delivery and cashflow management.
In this interactive webinar, you will learn:
- What businesses can take away from the current supply chain revolution.
- How to build greater responsiveness and supply chain resistance for the now and protect against future disruptions.
- How you can potentially unlock the cash flow potential in your supply chain.
Date: Thursday, July 15
Time: 2:00PM – 3:00PM AEST
Duration: 1 hour
Register now.
With expert panel:
Western Union Business Solutions enables companies of all sizes to send and receive cross-border payments and manage foreign exchange. With deep expertise in moving funds worldwide and access to more than 130 currencies, Western Union Business Solutions helps companies spend less time managing international financial transactions and more time growing their businesses.