PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Webinar: COVID-19, JobKeeper and shutdowns. The biggest issues facing Aussie businesses.

Our startups and technology editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien chatted to Employsure founder and CEO Ed Mallett about the big questions facing small businesses in the wake of COVID-19 and new legislation.

Sponsored by Employsure

THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED

Please see below to access the webinar video and slide content.

Having trouble? Feedback here

Our startups and technology editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien chats to Employsure founder and CEO Ed Mallett about the big questions facing small businesses in the wake of COVID-19 and new legislation.

Steph and Ed discuss:

  • Why accurate HR and workplace relations is more important now than ever
  • JobKeeper will suit some businesses, but not all
  • Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best: Seeing opportunity and preparing
    your business to bounce back

Employsure

Australia has one of the most difficult workplace relations systems in the world. Employsure is here to help employers navigate the complexity. Employsure is the largest provider of employment relations and work health and safety services in Australia — servicing more than 24,000 clients nationally. More than 300 advisers and consultants provide independent advice to business owners on their workplace relations and health and safety obligations. Every day Employsure gives business owners the confidence that their workplaces are safe, fair and compliant.

Partner content