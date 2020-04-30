Webinar: COVID-19, JobKeeper and shutdowns. The biggest issues facing Aussie businesses.
Our startups and technology editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien chatted to Employsure founder and CEO Ed Mallett about the big questions facing small businesses in the wake of COVID-19 and new legislation.
Sponsored by Employsure
THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED
Please see below to access the webinar video and slide content.
Having trouble? Feedback here
Our startups and technology editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien chats to Employsure founder and CEO Ed Mallett about the big questions facing small businesses in the wake of COVID-19 and new legislation.
Steph and Ed discuss:
- Why accurate HR and workplace relations is more important now than ever
- JobKeeper will suit some businesses, but not all
- Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best: Seeing opportunity and preparing
your business to bounce back