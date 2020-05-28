PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Webinar: In conversation: Casuals and entitlements

ASBFEO Kate Carnell and Employsure managing director Ed Mallett share the latest advice on casual worker entitlements, with audience Q&A.

In conversation: Casuals and entitlements

Join our live stream event with ASBFEO Kate Carnell and Employsure managing director Ed Mallett to fet the latest advice on casual worker entitlements, and have your questions answered in our live Q&A.

Posted by SmartCompany on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Employsure

Australia has one of the most difficult workplace relations systems in the world. Employsure is here to help employers navigate the complexity. Employsure is the largest provider of employment relations and work health and safety services in Australia — servicing more than 24,000 clients nationally. More than 300 advisers and consultants provide independent advice to business owners on their workplace relations and health and safety obligations. Every day Employsure gives business owners the confidence that their workplaces are safe, fair and compliant.

