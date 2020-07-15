Webinar: SME recovery: The road ahead
Emerging from the pandemic, the JobKeeper review and your business health. SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating and ASBFEO Kate Carnell discuss the road ahead for SMEs.
Sponsored by Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman
THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED
Please see below to access the webinar video and slide content.
Having trouble? Feedback here
Emerging from the pandemic, the JobKeeper review and your business health.SmartCompany news editor Eloise Keating and ASBFEO Kate Carnell discuss the road ahead.
由 SmartCompany 发布于 2020年7月7日周二