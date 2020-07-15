SME recovery
Webinar: SME recovery: The road ahead

Emerging from the pandemic, the JobKeeper review and your business health. SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating and ASBFEO Kate Carnell discuss the road ahead for SMEs.

Sponsored by Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman

Australia is a nation of small businesses and family enterprises. It’s a dynamic and exciting sector that allows people with an entrepreneurial spirit to pursue their dreams. The role of the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) is to support small businesses and family enterprises to enable them to grow and thrive. The ASBFEO was launched on 11 March 2016 and has two key functions: to assist and to advocate for small businesses and family enterprises.

