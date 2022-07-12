PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Why sustainability is good for business

Officeworks
July 12, 2022
Climate action is firmly on the agenda in Australia, but what does this mean on a day-to-day basis for fast-growing businesses? Can you build a successful business that is also sustainable? Is sustainability in fact good for business?

In this SmartCompany webinar, hosted by our editor Eloise Keating, we’re bringing together three business leaders to share how they’ve used sustainability as a secret weapon for business success. They’ll tell us how they do it, and how you can do the same in your business.

From your customers and suppliers, to your own team, this broad conversation will drill down on our panel’s top advice for building successful, sustainable businesses.

Eloise will be joined by an expert panel of leaders in thriving sustainable businesses.

  • Anaita Sarkar, founder, Hero Packaging
  • Erika Martin, head of ethics and sustainability, ELK
  • Ryan Swenson, head of ESG & corporate affairs, Officeworks

Date: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 2:00PM AEST
Duration: 1 hour
Officeworks

Officeworks is Australia's leading retailer of office supplies, technology, furniture, education resources, art supplies and Print & Create. Officeworks offers more than 40,000 products on its website, catering to micro, small and medium business customers to help them start, run and grow their business. With everyday low prices on quality products and services, including tech-support by Geeks2U, you’ll find everything you need at Officeworks.

