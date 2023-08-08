Adelaide barber shop applies for anti-discrimination law exemption to be the “last male sanctuary”

A barber shop in Adelaide has applied for an exemption from South Australia’s Equal Opportunity Act so it can provide a “male sanctuary” space for its customers.

Robbie’s Chop Shop in Unley, Adelaide, posted an open letter on Instagram announcing its application for the exemption and calling on the community to support the business’ pursuits.

“A complaint has recently been made to the Equal Opportunity SA about our Robbie’s Chop Shop and its request that women observe our status as ‘the last male sanctuary’,” the letter read.

“Whilst we feel that this complaint is misconceived, we are doing our best to resolve the situation in a respectful and understanding manner to the satisfaction of all involved.”

The barber shop has several signs inside and outside of the shop, promoting the space as, “the last male sanctuary”.

This includes Robbie’s Chop Shop’s Five Commandments: “Male Only. Don’t Lose Your Place. No Stress (It’s Ok Not To Be Ok). Love Thy Barber. BE A MAN!”

The Office of the Equal Opportunity SA Commissioner received several complaints from the public regarding Robbie’s Chop Shop’s “male only” policy.

To deal with the complaints “once and for all”, Robbie’s Chop Shop decided to apply for an exemption to the state’s anti-discrimination legislation.

“To be clear, we do not feel that we are currently in breach of the Act,” the letter read.

“But if we are able to obtain an exemption, it means that we will no longer have to divert significant resources away from doing what we love – barbering whilst providing a safe space for men to come together and discuss their issues – in order to deal with the complaints.”

Robbie’s Chop Shop is calling for customers and Adelaide locals to send statements supporting the business as part of its application to exempt them from the Equal Opportunity Act.

“We would not ask this of you if it was not important,” the letter read.

“Please spread the word and if you have any questions, just ask! Lots of love.”

The Instagram post received a range of comments, with many people supporting the business’ move.

“Why is it that female only hairdressers, salons, gyms etc can exist but one singular male only barbershop can be an issue?! This place is more than a barbershop – I’ve seen that first hand through my own brother and husband. Guys come here not just for cuts, but for the banter and environment,” one user wrote.

“Let them have their own sanctuary, and worry more about your own lives than how much this space would benefit a lot of struggling men,” another said.

“We are entitled to women’s only gyms. Why shouldn’t you be?” wrote one woman.

Others were more critical of Robbie’s Chop Shop’s decision.

“As someone who actually could get my hair cut at this place, I certainly wouldn’t set foot in there,” one man said.

He continued: “The idea that men need a safe space too is a bad faith argument – in a country like Australia, every space is a safe space for men (well for cis, het, white men at least).”

“Dudes like this will complain about safe spaces for marginalised groups and then cry about needing a men’s only barber as if they need it for anything other than to talk sh** about women and not be called out on their misogyny,” said one person.

Some questioned how inclusive the “male sanctuary” would be to gender-diverse, trans people and others from the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I hope you would welcome trans men, non-binary people and folks of any other gender wanting a masculine haircut. We all deserve to feel included and safe to approach businesses knowing we won’t be turned away,” wrote one person.

The South Australia Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) receives applications and grants exemptions to the Equal Opportunity Act.

Exemptions to the anti-discrimination legislation are granted if they “promote equality of opportunity between people, prevent certain kinds of discrimination and help people to participate in the economic and social life of the community”.

The SACAT is required to give public notice if businesses or individuals apply for an exemption to the Act.

Women’s Agenda has reached out to Robbie’s Chop Shop for comment.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.