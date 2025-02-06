AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda’s $100 million donation comes at a pivotal time for DEI

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Startup founders and business leaders have described AirTrunk founder Robin Khuda’s $100 million donation to the University of Sydney as a “powerful statement” that has come at a pivotal time for the global conversation around DEI.

Against the backdrop of Google becoming the latest big tech firm to walk away from its diversity hiring targets and broader DEI initiatives, local business leaders have been quick to highlight the significance of Khuda’s efforts to boost women in STEM.

His donation will fund a “transformational” 20-year program at the University of Sydney that will support 40,000 students from Year 7 through to University, covering costs like living expenses, tutoring, scholarships, mentorship and more.

“Diversity in STEM is crucial to enable innovation, problem-solving, and creativity,” Khuda wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday, mentioning he’d seen first-hand “the need for more people with STEM skills and the under-representation of women in STEM education and the workforce”.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Aparna Watal, an IP and trademark lawyer and partner at Halfords IP, said Khuda’s actions have significant implications for the Australian business landscape.

“At a time when many DEI initiatives are being dialled back without appreciation of how that would impact innovation, Robin Khuda’s $100 million donation to STEM has the potential to be a game-changer for securing Australia’s future as an innovative country,” says Watal.

Watal started her career as a chemical engineer and now co-leads ChIPs Network’s ANZ network — a group dedicated to advancing women in tech, law, and policy. She knows firsthand how critical it is to create real pathways for diverse talent to thrive in STEM.

“The gender disparity in STEM and intellectual property is stark,” she says highlighting how in the US, there are more patent attorneys and agents named ‘Michael’ than there are racially diverse women.

“The numbers in Australia are likely to be just as sobering,” she adds, advocating for urgent and systemic change to get more women in STEM.

Research suggests early intervention and access to STEM careers results in better retention and career progression for all women.

“We need to measure impact and take accountability within the field. Australia can’t have a leaky pipeline of talent if we truly want to hit it out of the park on the innovation front,” says Watal, echoing Khuda’s comments to the Australian Financial Review where he said women who had studied STEM subjects often chose to work in other fields.

“It’s a very leaky pipeline. We can do more as a nation, and as a city, to encourage women to take up STEM and prosper in their lives,” he said.

Gender equality advocate and lawyer Devni Vihara Wimalasena and openXchange founder Ruby Yadav say the donation arrives at a pivotal moment, as the narrative that DEI should be abandoned gains traction in the headlines.

“At this time … this kind of leadership is exactly what we need. This isn’t just philanthropy—it’s a powerful statement about the future of work, equity, and innovation,” Wimalasena says.

Corporate and political pushback against DEI programs

According to research published by the Diversity Council of Australia in February 2024, 7% of Australian workers opposed or strongly opposed DEI programs at work. The report noted it was “the highest opposition reported since the first Inclusion@Work Index report”.

Workers from marginalised backgrounds also reported much higher experiences of discrimination and/or harassment at work, while the percentage of non-inclusive teams increased to 19% from 11% and non-inclusive managers increased to 27% from 21%.

These findings come amid a growing number of large US and multinational firms announcing plans to scrap or reduce DEI initiatives, in response to suggestions from US President Donald Trump that American companies that pursue DEI programs could lose federal government contracts.

This list now includes Walmart, Target, McDonald’s, Meta Platforms, Boeing, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson and Ford.

Major tech companies like Amazon and Meta, and now Google, also feature in the list, while Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk has declared “DEI must die”.

The topic has also entered the Australian political arena ahead of the looming federal election. In one of his speeches, opposition leader Peter Dutton put DEI advisers in the firing line, along with “change managers” and “internal communication specialists”, as part of his proposed cuts to the federal bureaucracy should he get the top job.

DEI advocates remain hopeful

Despite the existential challenges for DEI, advocates and leaders remain hopeful.

Preethi Mohan, CEO and founder of NiceTo, an organisation focused on improving representation in the startup ecosystem, says we have individuals like Khuda who create real pathways for the next generation that “goes beyond rhetoric and into meaningful action”.

“Robin’s own journey as a migrant-turned-tech-industry-leader in Australia makes this initiative even more powerful. He understands the challenges faced by migrants and the life-changing impact that access to education and opportunity can have. His contribution is a reminder of the tangible ways diversity drives further diversity.

“In a sector where there’s often a lot of talk about diversity but little meaningful action, this donation is a clear demonstration of purpose-driven impact done right,” she adds.

Wilamalasena agrees.

“As a young South Asian woman myself, it makes me so proud to see South Asians driving this kind of change … Seeing a former international student make such a huge impact is proof of what’s possible when we support students to reach their full potential—it creates a ripple effect that benefits entire communities.”

Kunal Kalro, founder and CEO of Eugene, says Khuda is a powerful reminder of what’s possible.

“It’s the kind of action that moves the needle.”

