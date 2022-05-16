“Unexpected mechanism for connection”: Amazon Australia invites employees to bring dogs into the office

Amazon Australia will now permit employees to bring their pooches to work at its Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra offices.

The global Dogs at Work (DAW) program currently has 8000 registered pooches. Having dogs at the workplace is shown to reduce stress levels, increase interaction between employees and boost morale.

Independent research commissioned by Amazon Australia found that 23% of Australians welcomed a dog into their family during the pandemic while seven out of 10 dog owners want to take their pets to work.

One in two owners feels anxious to leave their pets at home while more than 57% think their dogs will struggle when they return back to the office.

Senior human resources business partner Laura Nemaz said the DAW program is already proving a ‘massive hit’ with employees.

“Dogs add to our dynamic and collaborative workplace and we’ve found they are an unexpected mechanism for connection.”

The most popular dog breeds among Amazon Australia employees are Labradors and King Charles Cavaliers. Other breeds that have been registered include Samoyeds, Dachshunds, Miniature Schnauzers, Border Collies, French Bulldogs, Vizslas, and Boston Terriers.

In order to participate in this workplace benefit, dogs must be registered. Employees need to provide the dog’s name and breed, registration form, microchip, and vaccination certificates.

Once registered, DAW pooches will each receive a ‘Woof Pack’ that includes a branded bag, a doggy mat for them to lie down, a water bowl and a key chain along with treats at each reception.

Dogs will also have their own designated lift from the loading dock of the facility in order to not impact the other residents/tenants of the building.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.