Two in three Aussie workers allowed to ‘swap’ public holidays

The majority of Australian workers are allowed to exchange a federal or state public holiday for another day off, a new survey says, as a growing number of workplaces give employees the chance to observe the occasions important to them.

Fresh data from recruitment firm Robert Half says 65% of Australian workers claim their employer gives them the ability to observe a day of cultural or religious significance, in lieu of a traditional public holiday like Australia Day or the Melbourne Cup public holiday.

Nearly as many (64%) say the ability to swap those days is important to them, and some 15% of surveyed workers claim they always exchange working days to suit their needs.

Two out of three surveyed workers said the policy could improve employee morale and a sense of inclusivity.

In a statement, Nicole Gorton, director at Robert Half, said the policy can promote a feeling of belonging and inclusivity among staff.

“There is a growing recognition that a one-size-fits-all approach to public holidays doesn’t work in today’s diverse workforce,” she said.

Younger staff are more likely to believe the policy would boost morale and inclusivity compared to their gen X and baby boomer counterparts, the data reveals.

But even if those more senior workers are less likely to see the morale-boosting benefits, Gorton said the policy could be a useful tool to retain high performers.

“Even if an employee does not choose to swap any or all of their public holidays, giving employees the option can be a powerful tool to attract and retain top talent,” she said.

The new findings are notable, given the approach of the Australia Day public holiday on January 26 — which marks the start of British colonisation in 1788, and is seen as a day of mourning by many Indigenous Australians.

In a separate survey, some 70% of Australian workers said they wanted the ability to work on Australia Day instead of taking the day off, according to job site Indeed.

“Over half of Australian workers believe January 26 should no longer be a day of celebration,” said Indeed career expert Sally McKibbin.

“Flexible holiday policies allow workers to make choices that align with their personal beliefs.”

Some 69% of workers have the ability to work a gazetted public holiday, the data says, broadly mirroring the figures put forward by Robert Half.

