“Everything you thought she would be and more”: Australian business reacts to death of Olivia Newton-John

Swathes of Australia’s business and philanthrophic community are in mourning today after the news that pop icon, actor and philanthropist Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73 following a long battle against breast cancer.

In a statement posted early on Tuesday on social media, Newton-John’s husband John Easterling said she had “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.

Newton-John was originally diagnosed with cancer in 1992, quietly fought a recurrence in 2013, and in 2017 she confirmed the cancer had returned and spread. Despite this, Newton-John spent years tirelessly campaigning for cancer research, starting an eponymous cancer foundation and opening a research and wellness centre in Melbourne.

Following her diagnosis, Newton-John also became a passionate product spokesperson for the Liv-Kit, a breast self-examination product, and a partial owner of the Gaia Retreat and Spa in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Earlier this year, Newton-John teamed up with Australian business Willie Creek Pearls to co-design an 18-karat gold Australian South Sea Pearl Pendant, with a third of the proceeds to go to The Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund for cancer research.

⁠

“I am so excited to partner with Willie Creek Pearls and grateful that they are helping me raise funds to research kinder treatments for cancer with plant medicine through my ONJ Foundation Fund,” Newton-John said at the time.⁠

⁠

“As a home-grown Aussie it just felt right to collaborate with an Australian family business who sustainably produce the best pearls in the world — which is also so important to me! I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this family who share my dream to find an end to cancer.”

‘Shared in her relationship, business and health heartbreaks’

In the wake of her death, members of the Australian business community took to social media to share memories and thoughts.

Business development manager ANZ at Fluence Bioengineering David Franklin said he appreciated Newton-John’s support for medical cannabis, which she openly utilised in her battle against cancer for pain relief.

“Don’t normally do this but very sad news today, Olivia was a warm and empathetic advocate for medicinal cannabis here in Australia and around the world,” Franklin wrote.

“She was a legend on the screen and off it and she will be missed.”

Executive director of the Melbourne Entrepreneurial Centre at The University of Melbourne Colin McLeod said he worked with Newton-John for about 10 years on a fundraising appeal for The Olivia Newton John Cancer Centre.

“She was exactly what you thought she would be — charming, compassionate, articulate, funny,” he wrote.

“I know there is an old saying about never meeting your heroes because they will disappoint you, but Olivia was everything you thought she would be and more. She was also one of the most tenacious and resilient people I have ever met, but as a US friend of hers pointed out to me, they are prerequisites for a career in show business, especially over five decades.

“She was also very intellectually gifted, but this is probably no surprise — her grandfather won the Nobel Prize for Physics (Max Born, 1954) and her father was a Professor of History at the University of Melbourne, the Master of Ormond College, The University of Melbourne and the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Canberra.”

McLeod posted a photo of himself and Newton-John in the lobby of a hotel in Beijing after the pair had embarked on a trek of the Great Walk in China to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre.

“I look like I have just spent a few weeks wandering the Gobi Desert, Olivia looks radiant, as usual,” he wrote.

Max Volume founder and Metaverse expert Miriam “Miz” Feiler said Australia was reeling from losing two international music icons in the past few days, following the death of musician Judith Durham this week.

“As we grew into teenagers and adults, we shared in her relationship, business and health heartbreaks. She became the National symbol of strength in the face of breast cancer. Olivia Newton-John was resilient, she took action, she was open with all her challenges.

“She was both practical and spiritual. Her radiant beauty and optimism never faded. Her legacy is strong and enduring. May she Rest In Peace.”

Politicians react to the loss

The news of the late Newton-John — who was born British but lived in Australia — also affected Australia’s politicians.

“Very sad news about Olivia Newton-John this morning — an amazing entertainer and an incredible legacy to support cancer research,” Minister for Small Business Julie Collins said.

Meanwhile, shadow spokesperson for Finance, Better Regulation, and Integrity in Government Fiona Simpson shared her sombreness for the news.

“Saddened to have heard that overnight we lost our beautiful Olivia Newton-John. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time,” she wrote.

“Australia loved you.”