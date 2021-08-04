From a recruitment agency to an IT firm specialising in property conveyancing automation, a wide range of businesses have been named among Australia’s Best Workplaces for 2021.

Australia’s Best Workplaces 2021, compiled by research institute Great Place to Work, ranks workplaces based on employee survey results that reveal how satisfied and engaged staff are.

Cisco Systems Australia took out first place alongside a range of different sized businesses in the large, medium, small and micro business categories.

InfoTrack, a legal technology provider dedicated to the conveyancing industry, climbed 18 places since last year. The Sydney-based business took sixth place in the medium-sized business category, with 311 employees.

InfoTrack outperformed other workplaces because 99% of staff said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the business.

What’s more, 97% of staff said the facilities contributed to a good working environment and 96% said they can take time off when they think it’s necessary.

John Ahern, chief executive at InfoTrack, said he is “over the moon excited about ranking sixth best place to work”.

“Our whole team really deserves this recognition and should really soak up the celebrations,” Ahern said.

“As we’ve grown from a small company where we first ranked 12th, we’ve scaled our business and worked hard on building our great culture.”

Bellroy named best small business workplace

Ranking number one in the small business category is the manufacturing and production business Bellroy, which is based in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy.

Bellroy employs 80 people, all of which said the business was a great place to work — that’s 45% more than in a typical Australian company.

Andy Fallshaw, chief executive officer at Bellroy, said when the business’ culture is challenging yet nurturing, it’s the team that creates positive change.

“Being recognised as a Great Place to Work is not our goal, but it is evidence that we’re well on our path to realising this mission,” he said.

Topping the micro business category is The Recruitment Company, which has a tight-knit team of 22 staff.

All of The Recruitment Company’s employees said it’s a great place to work, helping to boost the business’ ranking.

The company also received perfect scores of 100% in relation to its staff feeling a sense of pride in their work, feeling informed, having fun, caring for one another, and working in good facilities.

Geoff Millar, chief executive of The Recruitment Company, said being a great workplace requires more than offering extras, such as benefits, a bar, pool table and karaoke machine (which the business does offer).

“It’s about building company-based clarity, trust and shared accountability,” he said.

Here are the 50 best places to work in Australia

More than 1000 employees

Cisco Systems Australia

DHL Express Australia

Salesforce

REA Group

Atlassian

Between 100 and 999 employees

Mantel Group

BPAY Group

OMD Australia

Thoughtworks

Canstar

InfoTrack

UKG

Adobe

AbbVie

Carnival Australia

Novo Nordisk

Medtronic Australasia

General Mills

BlueRock

Insight

Aussie Broadband

Swisse Wellness Australia

Verizon Media

Jaybro Group

NeuroRehab Allied Health Network

Macquarie Cloud Services

Coleman Greig Lawyers

Crowdstrike

Finder

4 Pines Brewing Company

Between 30 to 100 employees

Bellroy

Avenue Dental

Tiliter

Propel Ventures

Quorum Systems

Moddex Group

Green Building Council of AustraliaZ

WW

DEWC Services

Sophos

Kaine Mathrick Tech

SEDA College (Victoria)

Informatica Australia

Cordelta

Sentrian

Luminary

Hub Australia

Charterhouse

Cobild

Biogen

Under 30 employees

The Recruitment Company

Entourage

TrainTheCrowd

Atarix

Glaukos Corporation