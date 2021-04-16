Are you a digital marketing whiz? We’d like to chat

For 21 years, Crikey has set out to explain and dissect the news agenda for an intelligent, skeptical, socially and politically aware audience. Our readers expect more than just to read the news. They come to Crikey to understand the news from a truly independent perspective. Independent from the mainstream media, and in some instances, independent from their own views.

Meanwhile, SmartCompany exists to champion small businesses and the people who run them, plus give them the tools they need to survive and thrive in the modern Australian economy.

Our business is funded by two key revenue streams — advertising and reader revenue. After a year of substantial reader growth, Private Media is now looking for a mid-level marketer to manage Crikey and SmartCompany’s subscription businesses, reporting into the head of reader revenue.

What you’ll do:

Work with the head of reader revenue on an ongoing year-long marketing campaign to bring in new subscribers for both brands

This strategy will be split into sales and non-sales periods

During sales periods, you will consider pricing options and added value (eg. book giveaways) to drive significant subscriptions growth

For non-sales periods, you will look at new ways to deliver a strong brand message and “always on” marketing campaigns to maintain solid weekly growth

Manage and find new ways to improve automated marketing email series

Collaborate with the editorial team on time and topic sensitive marketing campaigns

Use paid media channels (social and search, primarily) to extend brand reach and acquire new customers at high volume and low CPAs

Consider new marketing channels to reach new audiences

Reporting on outcomes of marketing campaigns and identify areas for improvement.

About you

Ideally, you have experience in some or all of the following:

General marketing campaign ideation for digital

Social media marketing, especially with paid media campaigns

Copywriting for different channels

Email marketing

Subscriber/audience/customer acquisition and retention programs in a digital environment

Strong coordination and project management skills

To apply for this position, please send through your resume and cover letter directly to [email protected]. This position is available to be worked remotely in Australia.

Private Media is the parent company of Crikey, SmartCompany and The Mandarin.