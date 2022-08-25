Enterprise bargaining is “broken”, Chalmers says — but the Treasurer holds off on backing the ACTU’s industry-wide negotiation plan

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has held off on endorsing the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) proposal to introduce sector-wide bargaining to the industrial relations system, a move unions claim is necessary to accelerate the nation’s sluggish wage growth.

ACTU national secretary Sally McManus says the union group will take a plan to drastically expand the enterprise bargaining system to the government’s landmark Jobs and Skills Summit, set to kick off on September 1.

With just 14% of Australian workers engaged under some kind of enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA), McManus said it was time to think beyond individual agreements struck between workers and workplaces, and instead permit workers in entire sectors negotiate deals with a large swathe of employers at once.

“Allowing workers to band together across workplaces to bargain is an essential way of getting wages moving again after a lost decade of flatlining wages and real wage cuts,” she said in a statement.

“It should be unacceptable to all of us that real wage cuts are projected year upon year.”

More specifically, the ACTU claims workers in female-dominated industries and those employed by SMEs are “effectively locked out of bargaining” by the current regime.

EBAs struck between small business staff and operators under the current system are rare, and the recent agreement forged between the workers and owners of Sydney bookstore Better Read Than Dead made headlines for its uncommonness.

Appearing on ABC RN Breakfast Thursday morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the impending summit was a chance for labour representatives and employers to thrash out reforms to an enterprise bargaining system that is “not delivering”.

But Chalmers did not directly advocate for the union group’s sector-wide bargaining plan.

Some ideas, like the ACTU proposal, “are a bit more contentious” than others, he said.

“But we’re not in the business of trying to limit the discussion at the Summit. We know that enterprise bargaining is not delivering. Different people have different ideas about how to improve it, and we welcome them all.”

He said more specific questions about the proposal should be directed to Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke.

Industry groups have taken a clearer approach, roundly rejecting a plan which would let workers negotiate for conditions across a spate of separate companies.

On Thursday, Innes Willox, chief executive of the Australian Industry Group, said the system should be tweaked to increase small employer engagement.

But “we should definitely not subject them to a one-size-fits-all approach of sector bargaining and the prospect of damaging industrial action.”

It was “pleasing” that Chalmers had not thrown his immediate support behind the plan, he added.

Taking to ABC RN Breakfast, Andrew McKellar, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the plan would “jeopardise” the relationship between employees and employers who try to negotiate in good faith.

“It’s one size fits all,” he said.

“It’s not something I think business would be very attracted to at all, and frankly what it amounts to is a reversal of the sorts of reforms in the Hawke and Keating era.”

When asked which reforms would result in stronger wage growth, McKellar pushed for a simplification of the enterprise bargaining system, saving time and administrative resources for businesses facing rising costs.