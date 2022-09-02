“It will change lives”: Seven major reforms announced at the Jobs and Skills Summit (so far)

The Albanese government’s historic Jobs and Skills Summit is into its second and final day, and already big changes are afoot for the future of work in Australia.

Here’s a quick round-up of everything we know so far.

1. An extra 180,000 free TAFE places in $1.1 billion deal

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese opened the summit by revealing a billion-dollar agreement between the federal, state and territory governments to create an extra 180,000 fee-free TAFE places from next year.

It’s poised to be a valuable injection into our skills shortage in Australia, which is second only to Canada as the worst skills shortage in the OECD.

“In recognition of the urgent challenges facing our nation, we are taking action now with a billion-dollar training blitz driven by public TAFE,” Albanese said in his opening speech to the two-day event.

“We want to see more Australians gaining the skills they need to find good jobs, in areas of national priority.”

Industries bearing the brunt of the shortages are mining, financial and insurance services, administrative support, and wholesale trade.

2. A 20% boost to our permanent migration intake limit

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has announced this year’s permanent migration intake will increase to 195,000 from its existing level of 160,000.

It’ll mean a big influx of workers to fill the gaps of our record labour shortage, with 34,000 to go regional, an increase of 9000 workers, O’Neil said.

“We have nurses who cannot work for double and triple shifts that they have been pulling for the last three years,” she continued.

“We have got an agricultural workforce where farmers are having to leave fruit on vines, rotting because there is no one to pick them.”

But the Business Council of Australia and Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) both cautioned against opening the door wider rather than helping temporary workers who are already onshore gain permanency.

“There should be an immediate review of the skills list and the future workforce needs and stronger steps taken to prevent the exploitation of visa workers,” the duo said when they released their shared policies on Thursday.

3. Multi-level bargaining will be legislated in a win for the unions

The Albanese government confirmed it would legislate multi-employer bargaining, allowing unions to negotiate pay deals across multiple employers covering a wider net of employees.

Advocates say multi-employer bargaining will level the playing field across an industry and, as union-negotiated agreements usually pay more than non-unionised ones, result in a boost to Australia’s stagnant wage growth.

There are preliminary concerns that industry-wide industrial action — like strikes — would be possible under multi-employer bargaining, however.

Australian Industry Group chief executive officer Ines Willox slammed the announcement, describing multi-employer bargaining as a “throwback” to the 1960s and a “job-killer”.

The reforms will go to consultation next week as part of changes to the Fair Work Act.

4. Post-study work rights for international students in short-skilled industries boosted by two years

Minister for Education Jason Clare confirmed this morning that students who are studying in industries that have a skills shortage would be allowed to stay in Australia two years longer, in a bid to aid the skills crisis.

At the moment students graduating with a bachelor’s can stay in Australia for two years, while those graduating with a master’s can stay for three year, and doctorates for four years (though students from Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders can stay for five years).

“Important announcement from the floor of the Jobs and Skills Summit — we will increase by two years post-study work rights for international students who graduate from Australian universities in areas of verified skills shortage,” he wrote.

5. The Fair Work Act could get a major overhaul with new protections for flexible work

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke put forward a slew of changes, with consultation to begin next week, including better access to flexible working arrangements and unpaid parental leave, as well as better protections against adverse action, harassment, and discrimination.

Burke also said all workers would be able to negotiate in good faith including women, small businesses, care and community services sectors, and First Nations people, and that workers and businesses get access to flexible options for reaching an agreement.

That would include removing “unnecessary limitations” on single and multi-employer agreements while ensuring that employers that negotiate single-employer agreements are able to do so without “those changes interfering in it”.

Burke also outlined Labor’s intention to make the “better off overall” test for agreement approval simple, flexible and fair, while giving the Fair Work Commission power to proactively help workers, particularly in SMEs.

He’ll also revisit the process for agreement termination to ensure it is fit for purpose and fair while stamping out sunset zombie agreements (employers underpaying people with old agreements struck under WorkChoices).

6. Enforcable standards in transport to protect workers — particularly gig workers — and create a more sustainable industry

Burke also committed to setting enforceable standards in transport through the Fair Work Commission, following the unanimous call for reform from a transport roundtable on Monday, involving the TWU, Woolworths, Coles, Uber, DoorDash, Toll, Global Express, Linfox, and several others.

Transport, which accounts for truck drivers, couriers, rideshare, and food delivery workers among others, is Australia’s deadliest industry, with 54 transport workers killed in the last 12 months.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) welcomed the move, saying enforceable standards for all transport workers will “level the playing field to enable a safer, more sustainable and viable industry … including gig workers currently locked out of the industrial system”.

“Transport workers across the nation will breathe a collective sigh of relief at this positive step towards achieving life-saving reform,” TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

“If passed into law, this will save businesses, it will save lives, and it will change lives.”

7. A national construction forum to scrutinise safety, culture, and productivity

Burke announced the national construction forum would delve into mental health and safety, culture, productivity and gender, as pandemic pressures continue to strangle construction businesses and leave tradies struggling.

A report in May found tradies are anxious about fuel costs, underpayment and job security, with two-thirds of construction workers admitting they are doing it tough mentally due to long working hours and work/life balance.

The forum comes after independent senator David Pocock said he was concerned about the abolishment of watchdog the Australian Building and Construction Commission leaving the construction industry without a place to solve issues.

“What’s the government’s plan to address safety and productivity on work sites?” Pocock, who holds a deciding vote in the Senate, asked.

“And fundamentally, how do we stop this issue from being the highly ideological political football it has been for more than a decade?”