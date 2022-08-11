COSBOA says Labor’s jobs and skills summit is no “stunt” as Dutton, Littleproud split over attendance

The peak body for small business organisations has rebuffed Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s suggestion the upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit is a “stunt”, saying the Labor government is making a genuine effort to build consensus between industry and union groups.

The new Labor government says the Jobs and Skills Summit, set for 1-2 September, will let the government, business groups, and workforce representatives hash out solutions to the biggest challenges facing the Australian economy.

Wage growth, industrial relations reform, and the skills shortage are all likely to feature on the agenda, with representatives from across the business landscape set to have their say.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers extended an invitation to Dutton, but the Opposition Leader publicly turned down the invitation Wednesday, claiming the summit would be compromised by government favouritism towards union policy suggestions.

Australia’s union movement holds “the Labor Party on a string”, he told reporters in Brisbane.

“I worry, particularly over the course of the next couple of years, with the economic uncertainty that’s there, that small businesses and other businesses won’t be able to cope with those union demands and, in the end, who loses out? The workers do, because those workers will lose their jobs.”

Responding to that rebuff, Chalmers yesterday said Dutton was attempting to “trash consensus and to trash the collaborative efforts that everybody else is engaged in”.

“This is about people not about politics, we should be able to see beyond the politics of the day to work out what is the best kind of labour market we need, what is the best kind of economy that we can have,” Chalmers told media in Rockhampton.

But National Party Leader David Littleproud broke from Dutton’s approach, confirming to the ABC he would accept the government’s invitation.

“While I think this is more of a political show than it is about substance… I think this is the rare opportunity for regional Australians to have their voices heard and I don’t want that to pass by no matter what the political opportunism may look like,” Littleproud said.

Alexi Boyd, CEO of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, on Thursday disputed Dutton’s claim the summit will put business interests behind those of the union movement.

“We wouldn’t describe it as a stunt,” Boyd told SmartCompany. “We would describe it as an opportunity.”

The Labor government has been “working, in our view, very hard to make sure that all of us have heard in the lead up to the summit as well.

“So this collaborative approach, the open doors, that small businesses had into the Labor government and into all of the offices has been extremely valuable to us.

“It’s made sure that that we’ve been able to, in all policy areas, offer the small business voice and make sure that that small business perspective is well and truly heard.”

It is “pleasing” that Littleproud has signaled his attendance, Boyd added.

“I think that the Coalition has also been working hard to keep listening. The Job Summit is an opportunity to listen and to be in the room for them.”

Discussing his invitation, Littleproud suggested the summit would highlight the need for boosted migration in regional and rural Australia.

Boyd, who last month called for an expansion of Australia’s migration intake to help small businesses struggling to find staff, said the summit could platform pressing regional issues.

“It is absolutely imperative that the context of regional businesses considered” at the event, she said.

COSBOA will formally present its policy priorities in the weeks to come.