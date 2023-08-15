Jetts Fitness keeps employee happiness in shape with ‘life-work-blend’ formula

When Jetts Fitness was named the second best place to work in Australia last week, its CEO, Elaine Jobson knew that the results aligned with the company’s vision to be the country’s most loved gym.

Jobson, who heads the fitness franchise that has over 270 gyms across six countries — told Women’s Agenda that building a strong company is all about understanding the importance of relationships — both relationships with employees and with the gym’s members.

“We believe in what’s called ‘good profit’ and because of the relationships we have, we are able to foster more happiness, which means that by default, our people stay longer and our members stay longer,” she said.

“We see profit as more of an outcome of that relationship rather than a pursuit, and we like to make money at the enhancement of our relationships, not at the detriment.”

Jobson believes that some male-led companies can be in such pursuit of profits that consequently, “they can negatively impact relationships”.

Jetts’ workforce is 55% female, which according to Jobson — is “quite rare for the fitness industry“.

One study from 2022 revealed that almost half of the leaders employed by a company in the fitness industry are men, while women make up just 11%. When it comes to gym owners — 70 were male, while less than a third were female.

Perhaps Jetts’ healthy gender equality is due to the company’s flexible working hours and its general attitude towards a ‘Life-work-blend’ lifestyle.

“We think that life just happens and sometimes work needs you and sometimes life needs you,” Jobson said.

Jetts team members are given eighteen weeks of paid parental leave. Permanent full-time employees are paid 100% of their hours despite only requiring them to work 75% of their hours for the first four weeks after returning from parental leave.

“We aim to make the transition back to work as easy as possible for primary carers,” Jobson said. “In our offices, you can start at seven, eight or nine in the morning and finish at four, five or six in the evening which gives them the flexibility of looking after their children.”

Staff are also given the option to work from home when they need, and they are given ‘time off vouchers’ — paid leave that does not come out of annual leave accrual that is given at the discretion of leaders.

“A safe environment is really important for women,” Jobson said, adding that fostering a culture of psychological safety is one of the company’s key priorities.

“Culture is at the heart of everything we do, which is to inspire people to live a better life.”

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.