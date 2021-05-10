Christine Holgate to rival Australia Post as new CEO of Global Express

Christine Holgate, the former chief executive of Australia Post has just been named as the new Group CEO of Global Express, a parcel delivery company that rivals her former employer and employs more than 8000 workers across Australia and New Zealand.

The news comes within days of Holgate ending her non-compete clause with Australia Post, and weeks after she appeared before a Senate hearing in which she described how she was “bullied” and “humiliated” out of her job, and when she also described how she was “thrown under the bus” by the chair of Australia Post.

She said at the time she wanted to see those responsible for her dismissal to be “held to account” and that she was expecting an apology from the Prime Minister, who effectively fired her from the role on the floor of Parliament.

Her leadership talent and experience managing a major delivery and logistics organisation will now go elsewhere, with Holgate saying she is “honoured to be joining the Global Express team” and that she strongly believes in the “potential” of the business.

Global Express was recently acquired by Allegro Funds from Toll group. The Australian Financial Review reports that it recorded $3.2 billion in revenue during the 2020 financial year.

Holgate also shared more on the news on Nine’s Today this morning.

“It was a big decision, but it’s not a hard decision. It’s doing something I love, which is growing a business,” she said.

Asked if she thought Australia Post would be a “bit worried” about her taking her role, Holgate said: “Hopefully they will give me a bit more of their business and help us make it a bit stronger.”

But she remained positive about Australia Post, noting the hundred thousand families involved. She said what happened to her came down to a few individuals.

And she also referenced the more than “100,000 messages and letters” she’s received since she opened up about her experience — saying that prior to doing so she had been silent “and sometimes when you are silent you can feel alone.”

Holgate confirmed that Australia Post has agreed to mediation and that she has promised to stay confidential on the process, but she’s hopeful that it can help wounds “heal”.

As for her long awaited apology from the PM? It hasn’t yet come.

“I haven’t heard from the prime minister yet. He can find my number on the internet and I will take his call any day,” she told Today.

