Intrepid Travel’s ANZ leadership team to be all-female for the first time

For the first time in its 33 year history, the world’s largest travel operator Intrepid Travel has an all-female regional leadership team operating in Australia and New Zealand.

After a 12-month secondment leading Intrepid’s global accommodation strategy, Sarah Clark will lead the ANZ team as managing director, overseeing the business’s recently announced partnership with off-grid accommodation company, CABN.

Since joining Intrepid in 2018, Clark has held a number of senior leadership roles at the business across product development, sales and marketing in retail and tour operation in the UK, Canada and USA.

Also a board member of Tourism Tasmania, Clark says she is “thrilled” about her new role.

“We’ve seen domestic travel return in waves and we are finally seeing the uptick and return of international travel as well,” she said. “I’m thrilled to be returning my focus to the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

“Intrepid has focused on increasing our number of female tour leaders and crew over the years and now I’m extremely proud to lead our first-ever all-female regional leadership team.”

“We know that solo female travellers are among our largest customer groups and with this team, we have ambitious plans to grow rapidly with purpose and ensure even more people can again explore the world with us.”

Joining Clark on the team will be Yvette Thompson, who will become the new general manager of sales and partnerships.

“I am looking forward to working even more closely with our partners to deliver new opportunities as we continue to grow,” Thompson said.

“I’m also excited to be recruiting for a partnership manager, who will ensure we provide our agents and partners the support they need as travel rebounds.”

Other women in the all-female regional team include general manager of marketing, Louise Laing; general manager of inside sales and customer experience, Julie Risteveski, and general manager of commercial finance, Lauren McCormick.

Proud to share @Intrepid_Travel‘s 2021 annual report, which provides a transparent view of the impact we have on the world. Highlights include:

💪 Restarted operations in 40 countries

🚀 Refreshed our brand

💛 Raised more than $500,000 for communities https://t.co/e2Xr83Zb7h — James Thornton (@jamespthornton) March 29, 2022

Intrepid CEO James Thornton says he is pleased with this new ANZ team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sarah back into the managing director role in Australia and New Zealand, particularly with the travel rebound well underway,” Thornton said.

“This region remains a key one for Intrepid and with this leadership team in place, I have no doubt we will grow rapidly in the months ahead.”

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.