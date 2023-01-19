Challenge the status quo: 10 leadership lessons from Jacinda Ardern

Yesterday’s shock resignation announcement by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sparked a fresh conversation about what it means to be a great leader.

Over the past five years, Ardern’s leadership has consistently hit the headlines. She has been revered for her compassionate and courageous servant leadership and in equal measure rebuked for controversial decisions and perceived performance deficiencies.

Political persuasions aside, there is a lot we can all learn from Ardern. Here are 10 lessons to optimise your leadership.

1. Challenge the status quo

Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government upon taking the role of PM at the age of 37. She turned heads with her baby in tow at the UN General Assembly, took a hard stance on lockdowns and hasn’t shied away from ambitious climate change targets. She has never spared hugs or tears.

To make an impact through leadership, you often need to do things that haven’t been done before. Get clear about your goals and ambitions and what it is you stand for, and make sure your actions line up.

2. It’s the little things that matter

One remarkable legacy of Ardern’s leadership will undoubtedly be her choice to wear a head scarf as a sign of respect and inclusion when meeting with mourners of the 2019 Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks.

To elevate your impact, take time to consider the messages you send with your actions. What’s important to you, your people and those you serve? A surefire way to build better connections and trust is to be deliberate in what you say and do. This is how you influence others and lead transformative change.

3. Invest in reflection

In stepping down as PM, Ardern was transparent in sharing how she had used the summer break to reflect on her time in office and what it would take to carry on, ultimately informing her decision to step aside.

As leaders, we often get caught up in the present or tunnel visioned on the future. Prioritise and schedule time to reflect regularly. Identify your successes, failures and lessons learnt. Use these to inform your decisions going forward.

4. Be self-aware

With regular reflection comes self-awareness, role modelled impressively by Ardern who said: “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.”

Being a great leader is as much about playing to your strengths as it is critically analysing your role and recognising when you’re not up to the task. When you reflect, practise asking yourself, ‘What is motivating this decision or action?’, ‘What might I be missing?’ or ‘What could I do differently to get a better outcome?’

5. Remain humble

Humility has been a hallmark of Ardern’s leadership and her resignation itself is testament to this — she admits she is no longer the best person to lead the nation. Ardern steers away from stealing the limelight and assigns credit to her team for her government’s achievements.

Your role as a leader is to enable impact through others. Next time you have a ‘win’, think first about who and what you will recognise to reinforce what it is you are aspiring to.

6. Vulnerability is a strength

Beyond recognising the need to let someone else take the reins, Ardern has regularly shared glimpses of her home life on social media throughout her time as PM. She bucked the trend (see point #1) and in doing so, established strong connections with constituents and created ripple effects beyond New Zealand.

The lesson in this? You don’t have to be perfect and polished to make an impact. In fact, unveiling your weaknesses can be a strength so be brave and show up ‘as you are’.

7. Admit your mistakes

Just last month, Ardern apologised to a fellow parliamentarian when she was caught making a derogatory remark under her breath following a political debate.

Whether you’ve said something you shouldn’t have or regret a decision, the best leaders know when to own it. Next time you make a mistake, call it for what it is and demonstrate accountability to right the wrong. It will go a long way in boosting your credibility in future actions and decision making.

8. Do what’s right, not what’s popular

When Ardern spent time gifting toys to victims of an earthquake disaster in 2021, she was later criticised for not having her priorities ‘straight’. Likewise, there were detractors when she led significant gun control reforms following the Christchurch attacks.

Judgement comes with the territory as a leader, so get clear on your objectives and how you’ll measure them. When weighing up decisions, stay objective by asking, ‘Will this get us closer to our goals or move us further away?’ Let this, not popular opinion guide how you spend your time and what you do and don’t do to have a meaningful impact.

9. Be a visionary

Ardern set some ambitious goals during her term, of which many are yet to be achieved. However, she said, “I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe we can and will, and we need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge.”

What is your vision for the future? What is the impact and legacy you wish to create? You can inspire the people around you if you commit to beliefs and goals, provide clear direction and support every individual to play their part in making your vision a reality. A strong vision will outlast the term of your leadership title.

10. Be real, be human

What’s the lesson in all of this? Be authentic.

Ardern’s closing resignation comments spoke volumes: “Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year…Clarke, let’s finally get married.”

Strategies, goals, plans and metrics are important. But true motivation stems from purpose and connection. Make a habit of showing people who you are behind your title, KPIs and meeting agendas. Only then will you truly tap into what it takes to lead, engage and inspire commitment and action for results.