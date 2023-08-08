Sam Kerr has long been hailed as one of the world’s great footballers and ranks among the most prolific goalscorers of all time.

But the 29-year-old Australian is not just a lethal forward.

As captain of the Matildas, she is also one of the game’s most important leaders.

With the Women’s World Cup now rolling through the knockout stages, here are some key Kerr quotes leaders should consider — even if they’ve never kicked a ball in their life.

Embrace pressure

Leaders embrace pressure, as evidenced by Kerr, who this year scored the only goal in club side Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Manchester United.

“I love pressure,” Kerr told reporters in July.

“Pressure is a privilege and I love pressure.

“I love being in a moment where one or two moments can change the path of your career really, and I think this World Cup is one of those moments.”

Build community

In April this year, Kerr reflected on the importance of off-pitch leadership, and how standing for something bigger than the team itself can build community support.

Being a positive role model is vital, Kerr said, referencing her own history as a young girl entering a male-dominated sporting culture, and the position of influence she now has over legions of fans and social media followers.

“I’ve found that when someone’s really powerful off the pitch, they bring people with them, they bring the team, they bring a country with them,” Kerr said.

“That’s always really resonated with me and that’s what I try and do now.

“I always try and make everyone feel welcome, and by being who I am, allow them to be who they are.

“I think that’s the most beautiful part of sport, all these different people coming together to achieve something great.”

Learn from other great inspirations

Greatness is not built in a vacuum, and Kerr says her career journey and that of the current Matildas squad was heavily inspired by that of champion sprinter Cathy Freeman.

“We always talk about the 2000 Olympics,” Kerr said in 2020.

“I remember Cathy Freeman still to this day. One of the most amazing moments [was] watching her run on home soil… I hope that we can be in 30 years what Cathy Freeman [was] to kids like us.”

The team is certainly on the same trajectory to achieve ultimate success on home soil — and, touchingly, Freeman even found time to meet with the Matildas last month.

Know when others should lead the charge

Yet strong leaders also recognise when others might be best placed to assume control.

Kerr sustained a calf injury in the lead-up to the World Cup, keeping her on the sidelines through the group stage.

The 29-year-old only returned to the pitch in the final passage of the Matildas’ Round of 16 victory over Denmark, once the Australian side was already 2-0 up.

Upon taking the pitch, Kerr reportedly wanted vice-captain Steph Catley to retain the armband.

Speaking post-match, Kerr said she believed Catley deserved the privilege, even with the superstar striker on the pitch.

“I think it’s just she’s been smashing it,” she said.

“She’s been leading the team. And I didn’t really think in the last ten minutes… It doesn’t really matter. Steph is a natural-born leader.

“I mean, me and her share this role. I know most of the time I wear the captain’s armband, but this tournament she’s shown she’s a born leader and I didn’t think it needed to come to me. But it was a nice gesture by her.”

Maintain a competitive edge

In Kerr’s case, modesty, praise for teammates, and a focus on building community are countered by a relentless competitive streak.

Consider this half-joking quote from Kerr upon taking to the training pitch for Chelsea:

“I’m in savage mode today. If you ain’t here to win, get in the bin.”

Or, this quote, referring to her four-goal haul in a 5-4 victory for her former team: “I should have had five”.

Or even her infamous encounter with a pitch invader in 2021, in which no words were even needed to be spoken.

Those incidents speak to an unwavering desire to be the best and to eliminate any and all obstacles in the way of success.

Bonus: How your leadership can empower others

With Kerr either on the sidelines or benched in the Group Stage, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr still found a way to motivate the team.

Her message to the squad: “Win without me so I can get another week to train and recover”, Gustavsson said.

“And the team responded and said ‘yes we will, you sit on the bench tonight and we will win for you'”.

What better proof of leadership success could a captain ask for?