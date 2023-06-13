“Tireless” small business advocate Peter Strong named in King’s Birthday honour list

Small business advocate Peter Strong has been awarded as a Member of the Order of Australia, recognising years of high-profile support for the sector and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Strong was recognised as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List for 2023 on Sunday, for “significant service to the small business sector, and to the community”.

In receiving the honour, Strong joined other individuals recognised for their notable contributions to a particular cause or endeavour.

Strong served as CEO of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) from 2010 to 2021, becoming one of the most high-profile voices for small business causes in Australia.

He was also the long-time operator of Canberra mainstay Smith’s Alternative Books, adding the title of a small business owner to his resume.

Taking to social media after the announcement, Strong said he was “Very very humbled — also chuffed, amazed and honoured”.

“Thank you to everyone, to so many, who supported me over the years. I hope to catch up with you all soon.”

Kate Carnell, the first Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman and former Chief Minister of the ACT, said Strong was notable for his “tenacity” in supporting small businesses.

He drove COSBOA into the spotlight with little staff and resources, and “did it just with blood, sweat and tears, and working up a huge number of hours,” Carnell told SmartCompany.

Carnell said she and Strong worked together to support the long-running instant asset write-off scheme, which will continue into the new financial year.

His personal experience helps to drive his small business acumen, she added.

“Running a seven-day-a-week business himself, he understood the huge impact that things like penalty rates, and so on, have on small businesses.”

Bruce Billson, the presiding ombud, praised Strong’s “indefatigable advocacy”.

Remarking on Strong’s ability to bring small business issues into the broader media spotlight, Billson said he “made sure that the things of importance to small business were bright on the radar screens of decision-makers.”

“We used to joke that his natural habitat was in front of a camera,” Billson said.

“Peter explained that he was held up on the way to a meeting as he walked behind a car with a reversing camera and needed to give [a statement].”

“He nurtured relationships, built alliances, preserved an admirable independence, and took his work seriously while not taking himself too seriously in his tireless efforts to advance the interests of small business.”