Brooke Farris catches leadership wave as first female CEO of Rip Curl

Brooke Farris has been appointed CEO of Rip Curl, becoming the first woman to head up the global surf company in its 52-year history.

Farris has been promoted from her current role as general manager of Rip Curl’s women’s division, to replace outgoing Rip Curl CEO Michael Daly. Daly is moving on to head up Rip Curl’s parent company, outdoor leisure retailer Kathmandu.

Farris has worked at Rip Curl for 11 years, holding a variety of positions across events, marketing strategy in retail, wholesale, social media, and as the general manger of digital.

“Rip Curl has been threaded throughout my life since I was a teen,” Farris said. “I’m honoured to be announced as the new CEO.”

“It’s an absolute privilege to lead our talented and passionate crew across the world and I’m motivated to build on our esteemed 52-year history and capitalise on our continued market success.”

Michael Daly said after a thorough internal and external process, Farris was deemed to be the best person for the role.

“I am delighted to announce that Brooke Farris will be the new CEO of Rip Curl. Brooke has contributed greatly to Rip Curl’s success and growth over the past 11 years with her indisputable commitment to the brand, our product, and our crew,” he said.

“I am confident she will bring this same commitment and leadership in her new role. Congratulations Brooke.”

Farris, who grew up in Perth, is a former junior surfing champion, and a board member of Surfing Australia and SurfAid. She has previously worked as the women’s tour manager at the World Surf League.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.