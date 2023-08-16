Socceroos’ mindset expert Mike Conway shares his top tips to keep your head in the game

As the Matildas progress into the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals, leadership and mindset expert Mike Conway, who helped the Socceroos prepare for the four-year journey to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, has revealed his top tips for developing a winning mindset and keeping your head in the game.

The founder and CEO of XVenture, who also works with businesses on experiential learning programs designed to create winning minds, says having a positive mindset can have a profound impact when it comes to achieving success or even winning a game, with everyone in a team environment needing to play their parts.

Conway says whatever you focus your attention on, shows your intention.

“So full focus and attention on the job is critical, ” he tells SmartCompany.

“The challenge particularly in such a big game as this, is that there can be so many distractions which can get in the way of this.

“Evidence shows that a distraction can take more than 23 minutes to get back to full focus.

“This expends additional energy which isn’t necessary.

“Every person in the camp needs to play their part and be aware of this. Review and get support on what’s gone well and be honest about what improvements can be made.”

Conway says from what he has seen so far, the Matildas are in a very good place.

“Happy, well-organised, with Australia carrying them on its shoulders, not the other way around,” he says.

“Keep doing exactly what they’re doing”

For athletes and business people alike, Conway says a winning mindset “doesn’t just start when the whistle blows at the start of the game”.

“This comes from the confidence in knowing they have a clear game plan where the unscripted can be scripted as much as possible,” he says of the Matildas.

“This is achieved through lots of planning and hard work, both on the training field with plenty of potent practice and in their coaching and analysis meetings, and in the work that they do to keep fit and well in every way.

“They just need to keep doing exactly what they’re doing.”

Conway says the team needs to ensure they look at England closely and identify every opportunity to upset their rhythm.

“No stone unturned on this,” he warns.

“The team to help achieve this includes those you typically don’t see: medical and support staff; the analysts who are no doubt assessing in detail the English strengths and weaknesses and the coaches working through the tactics to apply to this game.

“They need to keep the environment happy, light and fun and as important as anything remove the noise and distractions which can sap energy from the goal. A place in the final.”

However, Conway says the Matildas have already demonstrated their winning mindset is in place.

“I don’t think this is a tough thing for them now,” he says.

“All the players and coaches have now got great experience under their belt and have shown their capability in dealing with what most would feel as a high-pressure situation.

The power of a positive mindset

Conway says having the right mindset can affect so many things.

“Football is a team sport, so having positive relationships will be a key to winning the game,” he says.

“A positive mindset helps in fuelling this. Such a mindset also helps in motivating the team to commit to the importance of winning this semi-final.

“The camp is going to be very connected and productive to find clever ways to combat England if everyone has a positive mindset.

“When everyone believes this is possible they will be committed to undertake every action necessary to achieve this.

So far, the Matildas’ mindset has paid dividends and you can see it building and building to even greater self-esteem and confidence, says Conway.

“Achievements such as their experiences are like a drug which gives even greater happiness and confidence. Hence, it builds momentum which we are seeing.

“This can also help in countering the challenges which may be faced at some points of the game. A team with a positive mindset is more likely to overcome these challenges than those teams who have individuals who haven’t got this mindset.”

Blocking out the noise

For elite athletes, and founders alike, staying focused can also rely on blocking out distractions or noise. Conway says the Matildas will likely be doing this by keeping their days routine-like.

“My feeling is they won’t even notice the outside world too much when they are concentrating on the job at hand,” he says.

“If for whatever reason, they are noticing this, they need to reach out to those who are there to help them to ensure they are in a calm place and in particular getting the right balance of work, enjoyment and rest.

“The coaches will set a strict timetable to follow each day which will help this but each player.”

According to Conway, “each step of the plan will matter” for everyone on the team.

“Whether it’s technical, tactical, physical or ensuring they are present with their mates when they’re having breakfast or a meal. Or when they’re getting rest time,” he explains.

“So, this mindset also means not getting caught up with the emotion that could detract from the game plan.

“Tuning into the game plan, into the system which has been agreed, is critical.”

