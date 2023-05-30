LinkedIn research reveals 85% of workers only know a ‘little’ about the culture of First Nations colleagues

Approximately 85% of non-Indigenous workers claim to only know ‘a little’ about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culture and customs, and more than half of Australians are nervous about asking their Indigenous colleagues the wrong questions, according to new research by professional networking platform LinkedIn.

This is the second year in a row that LinkedIn has commissioned research into the cultural sensitivities and differing experiences of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in the workplace, with the 2023 results also finding that 44% of non-Indigenous respondents say they don’t receive any information about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture in the workplace.

While 54% are nervous about asking the wrong questions, 58% of respondents say their workplace doesn’t offer cultural sensitivity training related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The research also found 64% of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander workers have experienced culturally insensitive behaviour in their workplace, compared to 24% of non-Indigenous workers.

On Monday, LinkedIn kicked off its National Reconciliation Week initiative, which will include videos and posts published throughout the week, across the LinkedIn platform, featuring prominent business leaders and Indigenous Australian professionals.

As part of the week’s focus, LinkedIn has also partnered with Indigenous creative consultancy Campfire X to launch an initiative called Connecting Voices. The week-long initiative will see some of Australia’s CEOs connecting their profiles with an Indigenous Australian professional, to co-create content and amplify their story across LinkedIn.

Finder Australia CEO Chris Ellis said he is thrilled to be part of LinkedIn’s “Connecting Voices” campaign.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bridge the knowledge gap and promote cultural understanding in a professional space,” he said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Professor Shane Hearn to create meaningful content that educates and raises awareness about First Nations topics in the workplace. By amplifying the voices of Indigenous people, I hope that we can foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce that celebrates and respects Australia’s cultural heritage,” he said.

First Nations Media CEO Professor Shane Hearn, who has partnered with Ellis, said non-Indigenous leaders have a crucial role to play within the business landscape.

“By promoting representation, empowerment, diversity, and cultural understanding, they contribute to a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous society,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for non-Indigenous leaders to demonstrate allyship, promote reconciliation, and foster positive change within their organisations and the broader business community,” he said.

LinkedIn social marketing manager Brittany Ruppert said LinkedIn is proud to be launching the initiative with Campfire X.

“This is such an important topic and a valuable opportunity for our members to learn and connect, even when it may mean having a difficult conversation,” she said in the statement.

“National Reconciliation Week is an opportunity to reflect on our continuous journey of awareness and education — we all have a role to play in deepening our cultural competency.

“We’re calling on our Australian members to share their own reconciliation journeys and contribute to a safe space for Indigenous Australian professionals to be valued, heard, and respected.”

Campfire X co-founder Peter Kirk said there was still work to be done when it comes to providing opportunities in the workplace.

“This ‘Connecting Voices’ initiative created by LinkedIn and Campfire X aims to educate Australians of some of the challenges faced by Indigenous Australian professionals and start a conversation so we can work together to create change,” he said.