Matildas captain Sam Kerr launches football academy for kids

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has launched her own football academy in Australia, enrolling children aged 3 to 14 in a “progressive” and “holistic” program.

Sam Kerr Football, as the program is named, will utlitise Kerr’s personal football knowledge and expertise and incorporate elements that Kerr wished she’d had access to as an emerging footballer.

The program will use qualified football coaches and touch on Kerr’s journey in football development, as well as skill development in areas such as health and wellbeing, mental skills such as resilience, and nutrition and recovery. The program will prepare young footballers for, and connect them with elite development pathways.

“I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Sam Kerr Football,” Kerr said on Wednesday, as she announced the program.

“Growing up, there weren’t opportunities for me to develop my game in a way that allowed me to be my best. It wasn’t until I turned pro, that I learnt things like how to nourish my body to perform at my best or how to manage my mental wellbeing.

“My hope is that delivering a comprehensive program that is more than just skill development will give young players the best chance to live out their potential as a player.”

Kerr is widely recognised as one of the world’s most influential sporting stars, and her prominence has grown significantly in Australia following the Matildas’ efforts at the FIFA Women’s World Cup over the past month. Kerr said she decided to launch the academy for children as a way to build her legacy and invest back into the game she loves.

Kerr said she was particularly excited to become more involved in the development of the next generation of football players.

“Being in the position I’m in today, I want to give back to the sport I love and to my young fans. It’s an incredible privilege to be able to share what I have learned to better the sport, to build a legacy, and to inspire and connect with the next generation of Australian footballers.

“The program will be developed under my guidance with support from the best in the game both in Australia and around the world.”

Sam Kerr Football will launch in late 2023 through local partners and has aspirations to grow locally, nationally and globally.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.