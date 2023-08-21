Matildas effect: Wallaroos call out Rugby Australia on pay and conditions

The Australian women’s rugby team, the Wallaroos, has called out Rugby Australia for the lack of investment and respect shown to the women’s game.

Wallaroos players collectively called out the governing body in a statement posted to their social media accounts, timing it just before the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

The statement draws numerous comparisons between how the men’s and women’s national teams are treated, the blatant inequality experienced by the women’s team, and the significant disparities in resources, funding and conditions. It comes after several partners of Wallabies players were flown to Sydney last week by Rugby Australia to farewell players in the men’s national team before the World Cup.

“You told us flying anything beyond economy was too costly. Then you flew the Wallabies business class on a trip shorter than ours,” the statement posted by the Wallaroos players said.

“You told us full-time contracts were in the pipeline, that there wasn’t enough money to keep the men in the game, let alone us. Then you paid $5 million for an NRL player.

“You said our program would go professional, and our coach would be full-time. How many coaches has Eddie taken to the World Cup?

“You continually say we don’t have enough resources and yet we all saw the World Cup send off for the Wallabies.”

The Wallaroos players highlighted the impact of the Matildas during the FIFA Women’s World Cup as an indicator of what’s possible when women’s sport is invested in adequately.

“We’ve seen the impact that women’s sport has had on the Australian sporting landscape thanks to the Matildas,” they said. “It’s time for our chairman, board and CEO to prioritise the future of Australian women’s rugby and allocate adequate resources.”

“It’s time to acknowledge that we are not promoted equally, even on a free platform. The future of our games hangs in the balance… It’s your move, Rugby Australia.”

As Australia celebrates the massive cultural moment of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the achievements of the Matildas, the Wallaroos’ statement has brought to light the big gaps that still exist in women’s sport. The conditions and resources provided to Australian women are much less than comparable nations like England and New Zealand, where some players have access to full-time contracts. England women’s rugby players are also entitled to 26 weeks of maternity leave on full pay.

Earlier this year, Rugby Australia announced it would contract Wallaroos players on a part-time basis and said it would work towards full-time contracts by 2025.

Over the weekend, the Albanese government promised $200 million to improve women’s sporting facilities and equipment across Australia. The new grants program, Play Our Way, will provide funds to sporting clubs, particularly at the grassroots level.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.