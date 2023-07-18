Matildas rally for World Cup prize money equal to male players in unifying video

The Matildas have called out the FIFA Women’s World Cup’s unequal prize money in a video released ahead of their first match against the Republic of Ireland.

Organised in partnership with their union, Professional Footballers Australia, the video features each of the 23 women selected in Australia’s World Cup team and also calls for a full-time A-League Women’s competition, along with more women involvement across coaching, refereeing and administration.

“Collective bargaining has allowed us to ensure we now get the same conditions as the Socceroos (the professional Australian men’s team), with one exception– FIFA will still only offer women one quarter as much prize money as men for the same achievement,” said the players in the video.

“And our sisters in the A-league Women’s are still pushing for football to be a full-time career so that they don’t have to work part-time jobs like we had to.”

The Women’s prize money has been set at around $160 million, while the men’s prize money last year was approximately $643 million.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants who have paved the way to afford the opportunities we have now,” the Matildas’ video said.

“In 1991, the Matildas qualified for Australia’s first Women’s World Cup, starting a legacy we build on today. Those that came before us showed that being a Matilda means something. They showed us how to fight for recognition, validation and respect.”

FIFA has pledged to equalise World Cup prize money for its two senior tournaments by 2027.

But the Matildas are speaking of the need for football’s domestic and international governing bodies to capitalise on the momentum that the upcoming month-long tournament in Australia and New Zealand will generate.

“Seven hundred and thirty-six footballers have the honour of representing their countries on the biggest stage of this tournament, yet many are still denied the basic right to organise and collectively bargain,” said the players.

The video also notes that the first World Cup to award prize money to women was in 2007, which was 25 years after the men.

Amongst other key dates of women footballers fighting for equality, the players say “this World Cup is a celebration of that progress that we’ve had to earn every step of the way”.

“We know that with the privilege of being a Matilda comes enormous responsibility.”

“We’ll do everything we can to make the country proud when we take the field. And also to leave the shirt in a better place for those who follow in our footsteps. This is our legacy.”

With the @FIFAWWC kicking off this Thursday, our @TheMatildas have a message for those who paved the way. For those who broke down barriers and fought for progress. For the past. For the future. For those within our football community, our fans, our sponsors, our politicians,… pic.twitter.com/gVImezbX30 — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) July 16, 2023

