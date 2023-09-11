Menopause policies lagging behind in Australian workplaces

Menopause is stepping into the spotlight and for good reason. The symptoms, ranging from heart palpitations to chronic insomnia, impact up to 25% of the working population at any given time. That’s a substantial number of individuals facing the challenges of a natural phase of life that, until recently, was barely discussed, if at all.

Fortunately, there’s a shift in attitude within the management ranks of Australian companies. The fact that “how to implement menopause leave” has been the most downloaded resource on our platform this year indicates a growing interest. Yet, this change is unfolding at a frustratingly slow pace. While employers hesitate on how to respond, a significant portion of our workforce is suffering, and it’s taking a toll on our economy. A recent Mayo Clinic study in the US quantified this cost at approximately $US1.8 billion in lost work time per year, escalating to $US26.6 billion when medical expenses are factored in.

It’s evident that this is a pressing issue that Australian employers must address urgently. We’re falling behind other developed nations in this regard. Back in 2019, the UK government issued guidelines encouraging employers to create supportive environments for employees experiencing menopause. In 2023, we’ve yet to witness any similar initiative from our government regarding how Australian workplaces should tackle this issue.

In fact, it’s the workplaces themselves that are taking the lead rather than the government, but progress remains sluggish. While 75% of employers have strategic commitments to fostering diverse and inclusive environments at the leadership and boardroom level, only 14% have specific policies and support for employees experiencing menopause.

The journey through menopause is a challenging and unpredictable one. It’s marked by hormonal changes leading to a range of physical and emotional symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, brain fog, sleep disturbances, and more. These symptoms can significantly impact a person’s wellbeing and work performance. Yet, all too often, those going through menopause are expected to silently soldier on without any special consideration or accommodation from their employers.

Some companies, like AngloGold Ashanti, have introduced policies that acknowledge the unique challenges women face during menopause. These policies often include flexible work arrangements, access to counseling services, and education for both employees and managers. This proactive approach benefits not only women but also fosters a more inclusive and compassionate workplace culture. A Menopause Policy (often introduced with a Menstrual Policy) can ensure the successful implementation of a support guide. Most changes we recommend are simple and practical – allowing employees to use a desk fan or heater, allowing flexible working and leave days where possible, taking into account the company’s dress code and how it might impact someone going through menopause. These, combined with a concerted effort by key staff to role model openness create a cultural shift and a solid support base.

Australian employers bear a responsibility to create a working environment where all employees can thrive, regardless of age or gender. Recognising and accommodating menopause is a step toward achieving this goal. It’s also a step toward gender equality, acknowledging the unique challenges that women face throughout their lives.

The time has come for Australian employers to take menopause seriously. With people now working well into their 50s and 60s, many employees will experience menopause while on the job. Ignoring the needs of this group of workers is not only ethically questionable but also unwise from a business perspective. Supporting employees through menopause can lead to increased job satisfaction, reduced absenteeism, and higher retention rates.

Menopause isn’t just a women’s issue; it’s a societal issue that affects families, workplaces, and communities. When those experiencing menopause receive the support they need during this transition, it can have a positive ripple effect on their families and colleagues. It promotes a culture of empathy and understanding that extends far beyond the menopausal years. It’s a win-win situation that Australia cannot afford to ignore any longer. Menopause is a natural part of life; it’s time we treat it that way in our workplaces too.

