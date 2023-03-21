Why online learning can help advance gender equity in the digital world

Another year has passed and gender inequality remains a persistent issue that continues to limit the full participation and representation of not only women, but all marginalised genders, in society. Making meaningful progress in equality also means acknowledging intersectionality and how this interacts with the increasingly digital world where information is shared and accessed through cutting-edge technologies. It has revolutionised the way we communicate, work, and conduct business.

Along with technology, diversity brings strong benefits to workplaces when nurtured correctly. In 2020, McKinsey discovered that companies with more gender diversity in leadership positions were 25% more likely to make higher profits. However, it’s important to acknowledge that marginalised genders often face additional challenges in accessing technologies, participating in online spaces, and developing digital literacy skills. This can be due to countless different reasons such as the increased risk of online harassment, unconditional biases, and reduced access to training opportunities.

Bridging the gap between genders in the digital world is a challenge faced by many companies, but the solution is available online as well. Online learning solutions can be a great help in educating people on both sides of the playing field, whether it is about learning how to break down biases in the workplace or learning how to acclimate to the digital world. Building an organisation that continues to educate its workforce by providing flexible learning opportunities can create an inclusive and welcoming space.

As someone who has been working in organisational learning for almost 24 years and is now leading the learning efforts of an online learning company, here are some best practices on how developing skills can help shift this reality.

Breaking down barriers to bridge the digital gender gap in the workplace

Workplace training should be an essential part of organisational strategy as businesses continue to combat obstacles like quiet-quitting, work force reductions amidst an uncertain economy, and a rapid increase in technological advancements. The need to upskill and reskill employees has never been more important. In fact, a recent McKinsey survey revealed that nearly 90% of executives either already have skills gaps or expect to face them within the next five years.

Workplaces that embrace digital changes and help their employees upskill and reskill will be more capable of producing a work environment that authentically emulates inclusion and equal opportunity. A culture of continuous learning, for all employees regardless of gender or job title, is a vital ingredient to fostering a culture of success.

Apart from skills-building opportunities, business leaders need to focus on diversifying their teams, particularly the executive team. Women make up 51% of the workforce but only 32.5% of key management positions, according to The Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

Additional hurdles such as the pressure of being an assumed primary caretaker can set their careers back years. Today, society is changing at a dizzying pace as companies are undergoing digital transformation, utilising big data and other fast-paced technologies. It is important to keep up with the current trends and improve your skills so that you do not get left behind. Through courses online, women who take time off from work can stay updated with their industry and upskill at their own pace and comfort, making it easier to re-enter the workforce later.

The power of online platforms for a new generation of creators

Online spaces also offer an unparalleled opportunity to disrupt the status quo and pave the way for gender equity. They provide a platform for people to connect, learn, advocate, express themselves and access resources like never before. And for women who want to improve their work-life balance, digital platforms can be especially empowering, providing a channel for creativity and flexibility to share their skills, build their expertise and generate income.

Meet Dr. Penny de Byl, a founding partner and designer at Holistic3d, a member of the Global Unity Education advisory board, a senior developer at Makers Empire, a research author, and an instructor on Udemy. Penny stumbled into the world of online learning by creating and uploading short courses online to reach a global audience. Once she started seeing growth and wider demand for her skillset, she created more content on Udemy related to technical topics such as animation, coding, game development, and artificial intelligence, garnering more than 140,000 learners worldwide.

It is estimated that the rapidly emerging “creator economy” has grown from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $6.5 billion in 2019 and $9.7 billion in 2020 as the pandemic was starting. Fueled by subject-matter experts in their respective fields, instructional content presented by teaching creators delivers positive value to lifelong learners looking to advance in their chosen careers.

Leveraging digital technology to advance one’s career

The digital world offers massive opportunities for skills development in a variety of areas — from technical to business topics such as project management, strategic planning, and team leadership — which can ultimately lead to career advancement in leadership roles. Studies show that 62% of employees hope that reskilling and upskilling training would make a positive impact on their job level and/or salary.

In addition, businesses can leverage personalised, scalable learning solutions to provide their employees with the resources they need to effectively perform in their current roles as well as prepare for higher-level positions, regardless of gender. This is an important step in bridging the gender gap and empowering every employee with the skills necessary to thrive in leadership roles and become a driving force behind a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Promoting gender parity in the digital era requires a multifaceted approach that recognises intersectionality and addresses the unique challenges faced by women and others online. Let’s use not just International Women’s Day but each and every day to recognise and assess the potential gaps in your organisation, and continue expanding access to learning opportunities. A critical tool we have at our disposal is access to online learning platforms that democratise education, allowing everyone to make the best of their expertise and reach their full potential.

Melissa Daimler is the chief learning officer at Udemy.