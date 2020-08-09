A recent study by the Centre for Leadership Advantage asked thousands of managers to identify the one leadership skill they most wanted to develop.

The answer was clear. Leaders in every industry, at every stage of their career, said they wanted to improve their ability to influence.

In today’s complex business world, the ability to influence is critical to your success. Whether it is managing up, getting a promotion, convincing your stakeholders or gaining support from your team, influence matters.

One of the most surprising statistics that participants hear in our workshops, is that only 7% of influence comes from the actual words that we say.

In fact, 55% of influence comes from our presence, including our body language, visual image and movement, while 38% of our influence is vocal, including how we speak and the tone of voice.

In the late-1960s, Professor Albert Mehrabian named this the 7/38/55 rule. The idea being, that you need all three components to work together like the cogs of a wheel in order to have powerful influence.

Here are three powerful strategies that will help you increase your personal influence.

1. Invest time in building your executive presence

Executive presence is consistently rated as the number one most important skill required to be an effective leader, surpassing technical and functional expertise.

According to a new study by the Center for Talent Innovation, executive presence accounts for 26% of what it takes to get promoted.

But what exactly is it? Some people call it ‘gravitas’ or the ‘wow factor’.

I like to define it as the ability to project confidence and communicate clearly. It is how you command the room and the art of ensuring that people listen to you when you speak.

Some easy ways to start building your executive presence skills are by speaking up and voicing your opinion in meetings, practising speaking with authority rather than ‘up-talk’, and using positive body language gestures to have a powerful effect on the other person’s perception of you.

2. Develop a consistent and memorable personal image aligned to your own brand

When you think about famous brands such as Steve Jobs, Barack Obama, Margaret Thatcher or Lady Gaga, you will relate to the fact that they all have a unique and memorable personal image that they are known for.

Steve Jobs is consistently memorable for his black T-shirt and jeans, aligning with the simplicity of Apple’s brand, and the notion of ‘removing complexity from your everyday life’.

Margaret Thatcher, known as the ‘Iron Lady’, was memorable for wearing the colour blue, her high coiffed hair, and her signature hats and handbags.

Barack Obama became known as the ‘thinking president’. In an interview with Michael Lewis for Vanity Fair, Obama told him that he always wore the same suits in either blue or black. He said that he had too many important decisions to make to worry about what he was wearing every day.

And finally, Lady Gaga, one of the most influential women in the world, known for her outrageous fashion sense, wears continually evolving outfits to convey her uniqueness and innovation.

Developing a consistent and memorable personal image is just as important in the business world in order to stand out and to amplify your value to the world.

3. Show your emotional intelligence

Even though words only represent 7% of personal influence, how you get across your message is what matters.

This includes how you position your messaging, and how you relate to the other person. When you break it down, influence is really just someone’s ability to affect the way the other person thinks and behaves.

You can show good EQ by dialling up your empathy, asking open questions, not making assumptions, and getting your head into the other person’s way of thinking.

This article was first published on the Atomic Inspire website.

