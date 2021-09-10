LinkedIn’s seven Australian ‘Changemakers’ to lead conversations on diversity, mental health, and sustainability

Seven business founders and professionals have been selected by LinkedIn to be its Australian ‘Changemakers’ this year, and will receive support from LinkedIn to “amplify their voices” as they enact positive change in their industries and communities.

Announcing the seven ‘Changemakers’ in a blog post earlier this week, LinkedIn said it had identified professionals who have been leading conversations on the platform around diversity, mental health and sustainability.

The ‘Changemakers’ program will see this group of professionals work with LinkedIn throughout the year, “sharing insights and sparking conversations from their different perspectives”.

“What we’ve all discovered in the past year is that change, as uncomfortable it may be, brings opportunities,” said LinkedIn brand marketing manager Aprile Wenke in the post.

“From re-evaluating our approach to work-life balance to exploring new careers and roles, the pandemic has been a catalyst to force conversation, challenge old ways of thinking and bring together communities of people to give and get help.”

The seven Australian LinkedIn ‘Changemakers’ this year are:

Bianca Hunt, a Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Wadjak woman and founder of talent agency AGNT BLAK, who is “changing representation in front of the screen, and behind”.

Dr. Amantha Imber, founder of behavioural science consultancy Inventium, who is “changing the way people do their best work”.

Toby Thorpe, a program manager at Greening Australia and Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year, who is “changing the narrative around sustainability”.

Brenda Gaddi, founder of Women of Colour, who is “changing workplaces for women of colour”.

Steven Satour, a Yankunytjatjara, Pitjantjatjara and Pertame man and campaign manager at R U OK?, who is “changing people’s potential”.

Carly Findlay, a writer, speaker and appearance activist, who is “changing professional mindsets to be more accessible and inclusive”.

Dr Tim Sharp, founder and chief happiness officer at the Happiness Institute, whose work involves “enhancing happiness at work and promoting healthy living via positive psychology principles”.

LinkedIn has previously selected ‘Changemakers’ in other countries, including in the UK in 2020.