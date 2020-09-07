Freelancing Gems launches to help women get jobs in the gig economy

Australia’s first online jobs platform dedicated to female freelancers has just launched, coming at a crucial time for women across the country who have been hit hard by job losses in recent months.

And just days since going live, they’ve already seen users pick up new opportunities.

Freelancing Gems is a digital platform that champions women freelancers, consultants, sole traders and side-hustlers across all industries, and provides a central place for employers to find who they are looking for.

The site launched last week and had over 1,000 women sign up over the first weekend. It’s an indication that there are many women who are looking to get back into the workforce during these uncertain economic times.

The platform provides its female members with business tools and templates, business coaching, learning opportunities and access to a high-profile entrepreneur in residence and an industry rate card.

Fleur Madden, the CEO of Freelancing Gems, says these services are there to ensure women are charging what they are worth.

“I read an article last year that said female consultants charge 38% less than our male counterparts, which I found particularly alarming given the equal pay for equal work and pay disparity conversations that are so important,” Madden says.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis hit Australia, we’ve seen more women than men lose their jobs, as well as an increasing number of women spending more time at home in caregiving roles.

Madden says her digital platform can provide some light at the end of the tunnel for women who are looking to get back into the paid workforce.

“Due to the current state of our economy, we know that for many employers their next hire will be a consultant,” she says.

“There will be women that have never consulted before that will be joining the gig economy, and we are also here for them to guide them.

“We look forward to being part of the solution that sees more women get back to work sooner by providing further connections between employers and female freelancers.”

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.

