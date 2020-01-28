‘Entitled millennials’ need not apply: Post Office cops flak for controversial job advert

A New South Wales post office is under fire for posting an ad for a retail traineeship on Thursday that barred millennials from applying.

Social media users were quick to react to the last criteria posts on a Seek ad posted by the privately-owned Warilla Licensed Post Office on the NSW south coast, which has since been removed.

“Unfortunately, the successful applicant will not be an over entitled millennial with an inflated sense of entitlement,” the ad said.

The original ad is still circulating Facebook, and is reportedly spurring social media users to leave negative reviews on the post office’s Google listing page.

The post office’s licensee Angela Cramp told news.com.au that although Seek removed the line for being age discriminatory, she considered the high percentage of millennials applying for the position — she claimed 30 out of the 40 total applicants were millennials — to be proof it was “not too offensive”.

“It was tongue-in-cheek,” Cramp said, who added that negative experiences with former employees necessitated the job condition.

“I didn’t expect it to cause all this trouble and in no way am I eliminating millennials,” she added.

The job ad follows Muffin Break’s general manager Natalie Brennan’s comments last year criticising millennial workers for being uninterested in unpaid work due to having an “inflated” sense of self importance.

Warilla LPO’s job posting has also removed its original trainee description as “an enthusiastic person” of “either gender”.

Perhaps fittingly, the ad also specifies applications should be handwritten and mailed the old-fashioned way to the post office.

