What counts as meaningful work for Australians, and how it’s changed since the pandemic

Meaningful work.

A term we bandy around a lot. But what does it actually mean? The global pandemic has had a profound effect on how Australians prioritise meaningful work at an individual level, with ramifications for organisations, communities, and the broader economy. Based on responses from nearly 4000 Australians during the pandemic, the data from the 2023 Meaningful Work survey has shed light on both pre and post-pandemic trends, and delving into those shifts helps to understand the implications for the future of work.

Pre-pandemic insights

Before any of us ever thought of a pandemic as anything other than a bad movie concept, the top three factors driving meaningful work were, leadership, culture and purpose. Leadership, specifically trust and clear communication, was the top-ranking factor of meaningful work. Employees performed best when given the freedom to shape their own roles. Clear communication and direction from leaders was essential for 94% of respondents in pre-pandemic times.

Coming in at number two back in 2019, unsurprisingly, was culture. The ability to express ourselves was paramount, and engaging with others was a strong indicator of meaningful work. Purpose, and making a difference was, in 2019, the third most important factor of meaningful work, and organisations that emphasised contributing to society were highly regarded by their employees. However, a significant portion of respondents (60%) felt their organisations lacked visible CSR programs.

Post-pandemic developments: New priorities and emerging trends

The pandemic brought about significant shifts in the meaningful work factors, with a change in the top two. Safety emerged as the number one priority, encompassing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The need for workplace safety rose by 10%, with 70% of respondents stating that they would leave an organisation if they didn’t feel safe. Culture was knocked off the second spot, with the more focused ‘team collaboration’ gaining in importance, to take its place, likely influenced by the isolation and desire for connection during remote work. Purpose, however, stayed the course, still in at number three. A crucial factor, it witnessed a growth in the strength of desire amongst employees.

One very unexpected result was that career development experienced a substantial surge in significance, with 78% of respondents considering it critical to their success at work — an increase of 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels. This suggests that more employees are seeking opportunities for progression. So much for quiet quitting!

The importance of innovative and creative workplaces also grew, indicating a desire for stimulating environments that encourage productivity and engagement. I have had many discussions with C-suite leaders who are still grappling with the right balance of having people back in the office and working from home. This data suggests that if you want your team back, a good place to start is to focus on your innovation and creativity.

Surprising shifts: Factors of least importance

The research highlighted some unexpected findings regarding the least important factors of meaningful work. Pay ranked the lowest, with only 6% of respondents strongly agreeing that it was a crucial factor. The expectation of support in achieving personal goals and values alignment also ranked low. Interestingly, there was a 5% decrease in the number of people who would not work for an organisation with conflicting ethics or values. It seems the pandemic decreased people’s level of interest in their companies at an organisational level. You cannot take their loyalty for granted.

What about flexibility?

The desire for increased flexibility has been a prominent topic since the onset of the pandemic, with much data showing improved productivity when you work from home, by up to 29%, along with a 53% greater ability to focus (according to Future Forum), but there are also downsides, particularly to executives, of greater work-related stress, worse work/life balance and anxiety. These conversations are happening at a time when the rise in prominence of the four-day work week is continuing and there is mounting evidence to suggest this may be a way to provide better outcomes for individuals and organisations. Getting the balance right, however, is still very tricky to navigate, for yourself and for your team.

The pandemic left us with localised needs: Safety, connection and purpose

The pandemic appears to have localised employees’ needs, focusing on safety, connection, and purpose. This shift emphasises the importance of feeling safe in the workplace, contributing to team goals, and finding purpose in one’s work. While the emphasis on money as a contributor to meaningful work decreased, career development and innovative work environments gained prominence. Remembering that will go a long way.

Nina Mapson Bone is the author of Meaningful Work: Unlock your unique path to career fulfilment.