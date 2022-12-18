Jobs and Skills Councils to receive $400 million over four years in bid to curb workforce shortages

The federal government has set aside $402 million to fund Jobs and Skills Councils over four years to deal with skill shortages.

Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O’Connor says that the councils — previously known as industry clusters — will work with Jobs and Skills Australia.

The councils would cover a range of sectors that include energy, finance, mining and automotive, education, building and construction, and transport and logistics.

“Led by industry, the JSCs will bring all parties to the table to find solutions to the workforce challenges and skills needs currently facing industry sectors across Australia,” O’Connor said.

“This commitment to tripartite leadership will bring together employers and unions that work in partnership with governments and the training sector.”

O’Connor said the work the councils will be doing will also help to align workforce planning in the various sectors.

“This is an essential first step in determining job roles, skills needs and training pathways, combining industry-specific intelligence with JSA’s forecasting and modelling,” he said.

“This will be crucial in making sure industry has the right workers with the right skills that Australia needs.”

The plan is for the councils to work as a national network of organisations in specific industries to help sectors respond to industry changes.

“JSCs will identify skills and workforce needs for their sectors, map career pathways across education sectors, develop VET training products, support collaboration between industry and training providers to improve training and assessment practice and act as a source of intelligence on issues affecting their industries,” O’Connor said.

The new industry councils were announced on the same day that the federal and Victorian governments announced new TAFE places.

O’Connor said the 12-month agreement that will see more than 55,000 free places across a range of industries.

“This agreement with Victoria is about tackling one of our greatest economic challenges in decades, the lack of skilled workers, and pathways to secure, well-paid jobs,” O’Connor said

“Whether it’s in the care sector, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, construction, technology, or the need for sovereign capability in manufacturing, we need to deliver these skills at a time of acute skills shortages, particularly in Victoria.”

This article was first published by The Mandarin.