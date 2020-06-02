Vale Paul Drum

Paul Drum, general manager of external affairs, policy and advocacy at CPA Australia, and a long-time friend of SmartCompany, died unexpectedly on Friday after a suspected heart attack.

A well-known member of the accounting and small business communities, Paul worked at the Australian Taxation Office before becoming a tax practitioner and later joining CPA Australia, where he became “the voice of CPA Australia”, according to those who worked with him.

A regular media commentator, Paul was a long-time contributor and friend to SmartCompany, and he was always willing to share his insights, his expertise, and his time, with our team.

One of the very first interviews I did after joining the SmartCompany team was with Paul, and his explanation of Division 7A has stayed with me since. Many more interviews followed that first conversation.

We will remember Paul for his kindness and generosity, and his wonderful sense of humour. Our thoughts and best wishes go to his family, friends, and colleagues.

To read more about Paul’s contribution to the accounting profession and small business community, read this tribute from Accountants Daily.