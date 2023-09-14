Avoiding burnout: Health and wellness tips for juggling a job and a side hustle

Gone are the days when holding down one job was the norm. It’s 2023, and the workplace has been radically transformed. More and more people are spicing up their professional lives, not with just their 9-to-5, but with a side gig that they’re super passionate about. Side hustles — be it a crafty Etsy shop, freelance writing, or a budding tech startup — are all the rage now. But, here’s the rub: with this growing trend comes the challenge of managing it all without burning out. Can we really have our cake and eat it too?

The rise of side hustles and the shadow of burnout

Side hustles aren’t just a fad; they’ve practically become a new cornerstone of the modern working world. For some, it’s about supplementing their income in this unpredictable economy. Rent doesn’t always align with a single paycheck, and those weekend brunches and impromptu trips can add up. For others, a side hustle is less about the wallet and more about the heart. It’s an outlet, a chance to delve into passions that their regular job might not tap into — be it creating artisanal candles, crafting bespoke jewellery, or penning that novel that’s been bubbling inside them for years.

But, as with all things, there’s a flip side. Enter: burnout. Not just your everyday tiredness, burnout is a chronic state of being worn out, mentally and physically. It’s when Sunday evening dread becomes an all-week affair, when morning coffees lose their pep, and tasks that once brought excitement now just bring a heavy sigh. Burnout can mess with your health, giving way to sleepless nights, endless fatigue, and even bouts of anxiety or depression.

Now, imagine juggling the demands of a full-time job with the responsibilities of a side hustle. The excitement of the hustle, coupled with the stability of a regular job, might seem like the dream combo. But it also doubles the chances of burning that candle at both ends. When you’re chasing deadlines for both, the candle doesn’t just melt faster; it risks going out entirely.

Embracing wellness: strategies for a balanced hustle

In this era of endless multitasking, it’s all too easy to believe we’re invincible. That, with the right planner or app, we can magically stretch our 24-hour day. But even superheroes have their limits, and it’s vital we recognise ours.

First on our wellness checklist: boundaries. Think of them as your personal bouncers, keeping the chaos at bay. This could be as simple as setting a non-negotiable end time for your side hustle or putting your phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ post 9pm. It’s these boundaries that prevent work from spilling into precious relaxation or family time.

Now, let’s chat about the big three of physical wellness: sleep, diet, and exercise. Remember those all-nighters from college? They shouldn’t be making a regular comeback in your adult life. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep. Nutrition-wise, those instant noodles might be nostalgic, but they won’t fuel your double-duty days. Opt for balanced meals, tossing in proteins, greens, and grains. As for exercise, it needn’t be a two-hour gym ordeal. A 20-minute home workout, a brisk walk, or even a midday stretch can reinvigorate your body and mind.

Mental wellness often plays second fiddle, but it’s just as crucial. Carve out moments of stillness. This could be a five-minute morning meditation or some deep breaths between tasks. The idea is to disconnect, even momentarily. Remember, it’s not about the quantity, but the quality of the break. And if you ever feel like the weight’s too much, seek out a friend, join a support group, or consider therapy. Sometimes, an outsider’s perspective can offer clarity.

Lastly, lean into tools designed to help. Time management apps like Trello or Notion can streamline tasks, while quick YouTube-guided meditations or fitness apps with quick bursts of exercises can easily slip into lunch breaks. The hustle is real, but with a sprinkle of self-care and strategy, so is the harmony.

Final Thoughts

Juggling a job with a side hustle is undeniably demanding, but with a conscious emphasis on self-care, it’s entirely doable. As we ride this wave of modern work culture, let’s remember that our wellbeing isn’t an afterthought — it’s the foundation. By prioritising health and wellness, not only can we sustain the hustle, but we can truly thrive in it.

