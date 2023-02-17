The most common startup perks offered to employees revealed

A new report from Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed that the most common perks being offered by startups are a bit more grown up than ping pong tables and beer on tap.

These findings come from AWS Startup’s How Startups Create a Culture of Possibilities report. It delves into the ingredients that make for a positive and productive work environment within startups.

One of the key insights was the importance of perks. This may make you think of startup tropes like permanently stocked beer bridges, games and nap pods.

But AWS found that most startups in 2023 are offering perks that are a little more mature and conducive to work life balance, recognition and up-skilling.

The most common ‘non-financial’ perks startups offer to employees, according to AWS:

Training and development budget (35%)

Work from anywhere, anytime (35%)

Home office set-ups (30%)

Rewards based on personal interests (29%)

Awards and performance event showcases (25%)

“While media stories often describe parties, catered lunches, and table tennis, the value of these perks to startups is greatly overstated and can even send a negative message to employees. So much of that has been recognised as not particularly relevant or determinative in an employee’s choice,” CraigCowdrey, CEO of student and employee care company Sonder, said in the report.

“A lot of them think that’s just to keep them working in the office longer.”

Further insights into building a great startup culture

The report also delivered other valuable insights for startups founders, particularly, who are looking to create a world class culture.

It found that 49% of startups establish a shared mission to foster a great team, with 43% creating shared values. 42% of these startups also encourage their team members to put their own spin on the projects they’re working on.

It also highlighted the importance of building diversity from the ground up as well as the potential dangers of grind culture.

“Startup founders are especially vulnerable due to the pressure to grow quickly and the limited resources at their disposal. This pressure can lead to negative outcomes such as a ‘grind culture’ of overwork and burnout, and many leaders experience feeling like imposters in their own business,” the report reads.

“The need for founders to model appropriate behaviours can be challenging however, and many leaders concede they are not the best examples of work–life balance.”