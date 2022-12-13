Naked Life gives away 12,000 zero-alcohol drinks to keep work parties trouble free

Naked Life Non-Alcoholic Spirits founder David Andrew says the Melbourne business is on a mission to stop unwanted resignations and lost promotions with its Remember December party season initiative.

The Australian-owned and made non-alcoholic producer, founded in 2016, is giving away 12,000 cans to Australian offices as part of its campaign. It comes as data shows younger Australian workers typically drink alcohol far less frequently than their managers.

Andrew says Remember December is partly about ensuring more people know that there are beverage options that are non-alcoholic but still match the ‘social’ bill.

“Remember December is about helping workplaces and employers take the lead in driving a new culture, through awareness and exposure that’s as simple as sharing a great tasting, non-alcoholic drink this December with a workmate,” he said.

The alcohol-free market is currently worth $152 million a year in Australia and is forecast by drinks market analysts IWSR to rise at a rate of 31% a year until at least 2024.

DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan says the rapidly expanding range of zero-alcohol beverages was a positive sign.

“The increasing popularity of zero-alcohol products is a positive sign that Australian consumers are making active decisions to cut back on their alcohol consumption. It’s no longer just the choice for designated drivers either, with consumers opting for zero-alcohol options to suit a range of lifestyle choices,” he said.

Naked Life currently employs 15 people and has experienced an annual growth rate of 331% over the last three financial years. It achieved a $357,694 turnover in 2019-20 and won distribution in Woolworths and Coles, all on its way to $6,655,929 revenue in 2021-22.

Andrew says the journey to Naked Life has been years in the making and began on his kitchen counter as part of an experiment to reduce sugar in his own diet.

Today Naked Life is on a mission to accelerate a healthier Australia with a range of sugar-free sodas, iced teas, and tonics and now includes a large range of non-alcoholic drinks.

“We realised that there were no major non-alcoholic options out there. Often when you go to a celebration, party or a Christmas party the only non-alcoholic option there is water or soft drink, “ Andrew said.

“Not everyone wants to drink, so it’s important that people and businesses who hold office parties or celebrations have a choice. People’s tastes are changing and they want more options.

“Part of our customer experience is to provide customers with an experience where they can enjoy a beverage that feels like an alcoholic beverage. The way you drink it, you treat it as an alcoholic beverage, you drink it with restraint and complexity, with the same feel and taste to it.”

Andrew says Naked Life was experiencing a spike in sales over the festive season.

“We’ve got a big spike coming up. We’re doing double during Christmas than what we would do in a normal month,” he said.

According to a study by Dr Michael Livingston, an adjunct senior research fellow at the La Trobe Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, there is a disconnect in Australia between generations in management, those that are setting the culture, and the emerging young employees.

The study said 35% of managers drink a few times a week, while only 14% of 18-25-year-olds do the same.

The culture is still being set by those who are much heavier drinkers, and that permeates throughout all facets of work.