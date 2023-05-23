With new regulations in place, it’s time to make managing psychosocial hazards a top business priority

The modern workplace can be a challenging and complex environment, with employees facing a variety of hazards that can impact their physical and mental health. On April 1st, new regulations on managing psychosocial risks and hazards at work came into effect in the Commonwealth jurisdiction. These regulations are an important step towards creating safer and healthier work environments that prioritise employee wellbeing.

While much attention has been given to physical hazards and occupational health and safety, psychosocial hazards are just as important to address. Especially given that the time needed to recover from mental health conditions is on average five times greater compared to physical injuries and diseases.

The new regulations mean companies will now have to manage the risk associated with psychosocial hazards, such as excessive job demands or interpersonal conflict, to support the wellbeing and mental health of their people. To achieve this, just as for any other hazard, you can apply the risk management process described in Culture Amp’s Code of Practice: How to manage work health and safety risks.

While new regulations can feel overwhelming, there’s clear processes and steps to take to make managing these hazards a priority in your business. Here are three things you need to know about psychosocial hazards in the workplace:

Psychosocial hazards are real and can have serious consequences

Psychosocial hazards refer to factors in the work environment that can impact an employee’s mental and emotional wellbeing. These hazards can include things like excessive workload, workplace bullying, and a lack of support or resources to deal with job demands. Over time, exposure to these hazards can lead to a range of negative outcomes, including burnout, depression, and anxiety.

The effect of psychosocial hazards is not limited to the individual employee. These hazards can also have a significant impact on organisational outcomes, including increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, and higher turnover rates. Additionally, when these hazards are not addressed, they can create a toxic workplace culture that can further exacerbate problems and impact organisational performance.

Employers have a responsibility to address such hazards

As with physical hazards, employers have a legal and ethical responsibility to provide a safe and healthy work environment, which includes addressing psychosocial hazards. This responsibility extends beyond simply addressing issues when they arise, to proactively identifying and preventing psychosocial hazards from occurring in the first place.

To effectively address hazards, employers must take a holistic approach that considers the entire work environment. This can include conducting risk assessments, providing training and resources to employees, and fostering a workplace culture that values open communication and support. Employers can also take steps to address specific psychosocial hazards, such as implementing policies to prevent workplace bullying or providing resources to help employees manage work-related stress.

Employees also play a role

While employers have primary responsibility for addressing psychosocial hazards, employees also play an important role in creating a healthy work environment. This includes being aware of and reporting any hazards they encounter, as well as actively participating in efforts to address psychosocial hazards.

Employees can also take steps to manage their own wellbeing in the face of psychosocial hazards. This can include setting healthy boundaries, seeking support from colleagues or mental health professionals, and taking time off when needed to prevent burnout.

Psychosocial hazards are a real and significant challenge in the modern workplace. To effectively address these hazards, both employers and employees must play an active role in creating a safe and healthy work environment. By taking a holistic approach that considers the entire work environment, providing resources and support, and fostering a workplace culture that values wellbeing, organisations can promote positive outcomes for both employees and the organisation as a whole.

Gavin Morse is a senior people scientist at Culture Amp.