Queensland government unveils $8.76 million mental health support package for small business

The Queensland government has unveiled an $8.76 million wellbeing package for small business owners in need of mental health support.

The Small Business Wellness Package is for Queensland business owners in the process of starting or currently running their own businesses.

A $3 million Small Business Support Service Fund, which will assist with alleviating stresses for small business owners, is included in the package.

Six new wellbeing coaches will also be implemented in Cairns, Mackay, Townsville, Toowoomba, and North and South Brisbane under the wellness package, joining the existing state-wide network of more than 40 rural, tourism and small business financial counsellors.

Minister for Small Business and Employment Di Farmer says the expanded network of counsellors and coaches will provide free, independent, confidential, one-on-one support to address the stressors and psychological support needs of small business owners.

“Running a small business can be very rewarding but we know the pandemic produced some unique challenges — and the impacts of the flooding events in February further exacerbated these challenges for business owners in southern Queensland — this is on top of the stresses of day-to-day life that we all experience,” Farmer said in a statement.

“That’s why we’ve launched this package — to ensure vital health and wellbeing support is being provided to small businesses on top of the financial assistance already available.”

The state government will also extend the proactive education program Small Business Smile4Biz developed by the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce, and has been working with the Queensland mental health commissioner and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Queensland (CCIQ) to enable more chambers to activate a Smile4Biz program to deliver local mental health support.

Queensland mental health commissioner Ivan Frkovic says the small business wellness coaches will help business owners identify the source of challenges and put in place strategies to move forward.

“Getting the right help at the right time will protect small business owners, their businesses and staff from the impacts of stress and even mental illness,” Frkovic said.

“The Queensland Mental Health Commission is contributing $1.21 million to this valuable program to extend the six wellness coaches to three years until June 30, 2025.”

Queensland small business commissioner Maree Adshead says recent research commissioned by Beyond Blue and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) confirms the direct link between financial distress and mental wellbeing.

“The research confirms what small business owners have long suspected — that their mental wellbeing can be significantly affected when they are experiencing financial challenges,” Adshead said.

“I encourage any small business owner who is worried about their mental wellbeing to contact a small business wellness coach in their location and get the support they need.”

The package is part of the Palaszczuk government’s $14.5 billion economic recovery plan to keep businesses open and Queenslanders in jobs.

It was created in partnership with the Queensland Mental Health Commission, the Queensland small business commissioner, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland.

If you or someone you know is at risk of harm, call Lifeline now on: 13 11 14

You call also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636; Headspace on 1800 650 890; or The Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

Or, contact Beyond Blue’s COVID-19 support line on 1800 512 348.