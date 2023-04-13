What the ‘Tom Brady’ strategy can teach SMEs about scoring top talent

Tired of sifting through lacklustre resumes and mediocre interviews in the search for top talent? Think back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bucs) and their recruitment of the one and only Tom Brady. The Bucs knew exactly what they were looking for and used key strategies to attract the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ to their team.

If you’re looking to attract top performers, there are six key lessons we can learn from their playbook to help secure quality talent:

Understand the role and required talents

First things first, it’s important to understand the role and required talents for the position we’re hiring for. Just like the Bucs needed a seasoned quarterback with a proven track record of success, we need to identify the skills and experience necessary for success in our organisation. This will allow us to more effectively target our recruitment efforts and find the perfect fit for the team.

Create a winning team culture

It’s not just about skills and experience. To attract top talent, we need to create a winning team culture that inspires and motivates people. Think about what values and goals the organisation stands for and use that to foster a supportive work environment that encourages collaboration and creativity. People want to be part of a team that’s committed to excellence and has a sense of purpose. Let’s face it, the best of the best do not want to join a beige team doing the bare minimum to get by, or are happy with poor performance and not committed to doing what it takes to win.

Make your offer stand out

Now, let’s talk about making an offer that can’t be refused. The Bucs put together a customised package for Brady that aligned with his values and gave him a say in team recruiting decisions. While money is important, it’s not the only factor in attracting top talent. We need to think about what we can offer beyond a salary. This could include flexible work arrangements, professional development opportunities, or a great company culture.

Leverage your network

Don’t underestimate the power of an established network when it comes to finding and attracting top talent. Reach out to contacts in your industry, attend networking events, and encourage company employees to refer talented friends and colleagues. Referrals from existing employees can be a great way to find candidates who share our values and work ethic.

Enrol them in your future vision

Sell them the dream and enrol potential hires in the organisation’s future vision. Just like Brady joined the Bucs because he believed in their long-term goals, our candidates need to see how their work will make a difference and contribute to something meaningful. Share the company’s mission and vision, and show how future hires’ skills and experience will be valuable assets in achieving those goals.



Be persistent

The Buccaneers didn’t just wait for Tom Brady to come knocking on their door, they pursued him like a cat chasing a laser pointer. And just like that persistent kitty, they finally caught their prey. This lesson of persistence can also be applied to our recruitment efforts. Don’t give up after one attempt, keep reaching out to top candidates and show them that having them on your team is a serious commitment by the company. Being persistent can help establish our organisation as a top employer and attract the best of the best.

Attracting quality talent requires a winning team culture, a compelling offer, leveraging an established network, showing commitment, being persistent, and most importantly, understanding the role and the specific talents required to excel in it. The process of attracting top talent can be challenging, but with the right approach and mindset, we can build a high-performing team that drives success in our organisations. So, go out there and recruit your own “Tom Brady”!

Jade Green is an internationally recognised speaker, people & culture consultant, and entrepreneur with a mission to help purpose-lead, fast-growth businesses unlock the potential of their people so that they can hit their impact goals and ensure sustainable growth for years to come. With accreditations from Mindvalley, Talent Dynamics and The Flow Research Collective Jade is an experienced facilitator who guides businesses.