Woolworths and AstraZeneca have been named among the companies leading the way for workplace gender equality in Australia.

The major food retailer and biopharmaceutical company are two out of 17 organisations to receive the 2020-22 Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

This is the first time both companies have received a citation, and comes at a time when AstraZeneca is playing a key role in Australia’s COVID-19 response by manufacturing one of the two available vaccines.

The WGEA citation lasts for two years and is designed to recognise and encourage employers that are committed to promoting gender equality in Australian workplaces.

The voluntary citation program began in 2014, replacing the previous citation program for EOWA Employer of Choice for Women, and is based on a range of criteria, from leadership and accountability to flexible work practices and efforts to prevent gender-based harassment and discrimination.

Among the other organisations included in the 2020-22 EOCGE citation list are Bank of Queensland, Pernod Ricard Winemakers and Johnson & Johnson.

They join a group of 119 organisations to receive a citation for 2019-21.

The WGEA said there are five key trends among this year’s citation holders, including efforts to analyse and correct gender pay gaps within their organisations.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing flexible work practices into stark relief, these citation holders also embedded flexible work across their organisations, and they offer programs to support women in leadership roles, provide tailored parental leave policies for women and men, and support men’s caring responsibilities.

WGEA director Libby Lyons said the 17 organisations remain committed to achieving their citations “despite the tremendous upheaval and disruption caused to Australian businesses by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We know that gender equality is good for business and crucial to our post-COVID-19 recovery,” she added in a statement.

“By driving better gender equality outcomes in their workplaces, these EOCGE citation holders are setting a fine example in showing the way forward for other Australian businesses.”

The full list of the 2020-22 WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation holders: