Judo Bank leadership

Joseph Healy and David Hornery of Judo Bank. Source: Supplied

Joseph Healy and David Hornery

The 16 principles that define leadership at Judo Bank

Authors
Joseph Healy and David Hornery
Leadership
5 minute Read

There is an old saying in corporate governance (which is a Chinese proverb) that ‘the fish rots from the head’. If the leadership of any business or function — small or large — is not leading by example, then the organisation can build a tendency to mirror that behaviour and become dysfunctional. 

In startups this can prove fatal. People can ‘smell’ BS or a lack of authenticity long before it is clearly visible, and it undermines everything. We vowed that no matter how talented an executive was, there would be no place for them if they were not true to the values that we had established for Judo bank.

Our philosophy on leadership led us to develop the 16 principles that define leadership characteristics at Judo Bank. While we arguably developed these principles early in our evolution, we felt it important to clearly enunciate them so they acted as a reference for the leadership bench that we were seeking to build and a cornerstone of how they were evaluated. With the future very much in mind, these are the 16 principles:

1

Be customer obsessed

Leaders start with the customer and work backwards.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.