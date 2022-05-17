Behind the loyalty program driving Adore Beauty’s $113.1 million revenue

In a sea of beauty retailers, e-commerce businesses need to work harder to win new customers, and gain their loyalty.

Senior loyalty and retention manager at Australian beauty retail leader Adore Beauty, Miranda Bliss, understands this better than most.

Over the course of several months in 2020 — and amid preparations for a highly-anticipated IPO — Bliss launched the online beauty empire’s loyalty program.

The program, Adore Society, has grown the brand’s subscriber base by 200% over the past 12 months alone, and contributed to 18% revenue growth in the past six months.