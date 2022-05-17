adore beauty

Senior loyalty and retention manager at Australian beauty retail leader Adore Beauty, Miranda Bliss. Source: supplied.

Strategy
Bianca Healey

Behind the loyalty program driving Adore Beauty’s $113.1 million revenue

Authors
Bianca Healey
Sales & Marketing
5 minute Read

In a sea of beauty retailers, e-commerce businesses need to work harder to win new customers, and gain their loyalty.

Senior loyalty and retention manager at Australian beauty retail leader Adore Beauty, Miranda Bliss, understands this better than most.

Over the course of several months in 2020 — and amid preparations for a highly-anticipated IPO — Bliss launched the online beauty empire’s loyalty program.

The program, Adore Society, has grown the brand’s subscriber base by 200% over the past 12 months alone, and contributed to 18% revenue growth in the past six months.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited access at half the price. Election sale now on.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.