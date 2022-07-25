Five alternatives to using AI in the recruitment process

Artificial intelligence as a support tool for recruitment has become a growing industry. A quick Google search will show everything from automated candidate search tools, to resume screening and scheduling apps and chatbots, to video analysis of the candidate. There’s a lot of talk about how AI makes the job of recruiting talent so much easier, helps you find the best people and even supports new employee onboarding.

I have my doubts. That’s not to say there aren’t benefits to AI in recruitment, but rather that AI should always be used in conjunction with a human recruitment agent or human resources person. AI can highlight key words but it can’t read between the lines or recognise talented people who may not have up-to-date or on-target resumes. It is only as good as you train it to be and in the current tight labour market, it can’t adjust to the broader parameters and flexibility needed to recruit people.

What AI can do well is automate mundane tasks such as screening for professional licenses, credentials and references or picking out keywords from a resume. Anything else is a pipedream. We have seen companies try to automate a lot of recruitment activities only to wind that process back when they discover the solutions over-promise and under-deliver.

Some software claims to be able to analyse a candidate’s personality based on what they say and by assessing their body language. But early demos show this capability has a long way to go.

Then there’s the issue of getting a candidate to agree to sit in front of a computer and answer questionnaires. If you’re interviewing someone for a high-level role, what that tells your candidate is you don’t consider it worth your time to have a conversation with them, so it’s unlikely those experienced personnel would give you the time of day. And if you’re recruiting on lower salary grades, you have to take into consideration that many people in these areas aren’t technologically savvy, so automating the interview process is onerous and pointless.

There have also been claims that AI can overcome bias in the screening and hiring process. But it still has to be trained and the biases of its programmer will be copied by the AI program. As one expert commented recently, “Because algorithms and other forms of software are trained using data from human societies, they often replicate the biases and attitudes of those societies”. That’s hard to avoid.

How about the technology currently on offer? When it comes to AI innovation, Australia is behind other countries, particularly the US, where use of AI in recruitment is more widespread. There are very good reasons for that. Unlike the US and China, we outsource almost all our manufacturing, and it’s really in large-scale manufacturing that automation is most advantageous.

Nevertheless, companies and recruiters do use various useful tools to support the search for talent and to help with decision-making when selecting the right person for a position. Here are five tools that are increasingly important in the recruitment process.